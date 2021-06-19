Pune woman-son murder case: Husband's body found, suicide suspected

Three days after a 35-year-old woman and her son were found murdered in different areas of Maharashtra's Pune, the police on Friday recovered the corpse of her husband early morning, an official said. The body of the husband, Abid Shaikh (38) was found in a water body near Khanapur near Khadakwasla dam around 7:30 am yesterday.

Details

Police suspects death by suicide

"The post-mortem report indicates death by drowning. We suspect it is a suicide, though no suicide note has been found as yet," said Senior Inspector Jagannath Kalaskar of Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station. "As per colleagues and friends, the couple used to have frequent quarrels and was worried about the son, who was suffering from a developmental disorder and was under treatment," he added.

Murder

Bodies of mother and son were found in different places

Earlier, Aliya Shaikh (35) was found dead on Jejuri-Saswad Road and the body of her eight-year-old son was found in the Katraj area on Tuesday. Police at the time had said that the woman's neck had injury marks while the boy had been strangled. Police had earlier suspected the role of the husband in the double murder.

What happened?

Family had been taking regular trips in a rented car

Previously, investigations revealed that the man had hired an SUV and had been taking his family out for daily trips since June 11. Police believed that on June 14 they went out on one such trip to Saswad, where the woman's boy was found. The man then supposedly went to Katraj with his son where the boy's body was found.

Further details

The SUV was found abandoned in the Market Yard area

The man later went to the Market Yard area and abandoned the car there on June 15 early morning. Later, he switched off his mobile phone, a senior official from Saswad Police Station said. After tracing the car to Market Yard, police found iron pipes in the car and blood on the backseat. The rental company provided police with information about the car's location.