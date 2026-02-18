Woman stabs husband to death over brother's loan in Telangana
India
In Mancherial, Telangana, a woman allegedly murdered her husband Tuesday morning after a heated argument about money.
Sukkala Avanthi reportedly stabbed Mohammed Moin (42) multiple times in the neck during a dispute over a ₹7 lakh loan taken by her brother.
The couple, married for 10 years with two children, had been struggling financially.
Neighbors heard screams around 5:30am and found Moin bleeding while Avanthi stood nearby.
Police arrived, recovered the knife, and took Avanthi into custody. During questioning, she confessed to the stabbing.
A murder case has been registered and she is expected to be produced before a court for judicial remand as the investigation continues.