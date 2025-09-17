Worst floods since 1988 devastate Punjab's agriculture sector

Farmers see losses per acre that go way beyond government payout

About 400,000 acres of farmland—roughly 4% of Punjab's crops—are damaged, including paddy, cotton, maize, and sugarcane fields.

Many farmers are seeing losses per acre that go way beyond the ₹20,000 government payout; for paddy it's about ₹27,800 and for cotton over ₹30,000.

Since Punjab opted out of the central crop insurance scheme, most farmers don't have much financial backup as debts pile up.