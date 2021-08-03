Home / News / India News / Wrestler murder case: Probe reveals victims beaten for 40 minutes
Wrestler murder case: Probe reveals victims beaten for 40 minutes

Dhankar and his four friends were allegedly assaulted by Kumar and others at the Chhatrasal Stadium

Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar and his associates beat up former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and others with sticks, hockey, and baseball bat for 30-40 minutes after bolting the gate of Chhatrasal Stadium from inside, according to the Delhi Police charge sheet in the murder case. Dhankar and his four friends were allegedly assaulted by Kumar and others at the stadium.

Incident

Dhankar and his friends were abducted from different locations

The incident took place on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute. Dhankar succumbed to injuries later. Police investigation showed that Dhankar and his friends were abducted from two different locations in Delhi and brought to the stadium, following which its gate was locked from inside, and the security guards were asked to leave.

The final charge sheet is over 1,000-page long

At the stadium, all the victims were confined and beaten mercilessly by all the accused. All the victims were beaten for around 30-40 minutes with lathis, dandas, hockey, baseball bat, etc, the police said in the final report, which runs into over 1,000 pages.

One of the victims managed to escape, called police

The Crime Branch, which is tasked with investigating the case, also revealed that some of the accused persons carried firearms and threatened the victims with dire consequences. Meanwhile, one of the victims managed to escape from the spot and made a call to the police, following which the local Police and PCR van staff reached the stadium.

Accused persons left both victims injured, fled from the spot

As the accused listened to the voice of the police siren, they took the deceased Dhankar and injured Sonu to the basement of the stadium. Accused persons left both the victims injured there and ran away from the spot, the probe revealed. According to the postmortem report, the cause of Dhankar's death was cerebral damage resulting from blunt object impact.

The Olympic wrestler has been named as the main accused

Five vehicles were seized from Kumar and his associates. A double-barrel gun and five live cartridges were also recovered from the back seat of one of the vehicles. On Monday, the Crime Branch filed a charge sheet against Kumar and 12 others in the murder case, in which it named the Olympic wrestler as the main accused.

Police is seeking their prosecution under 22 offenses of IPC

In the charge sheet, the police relied on the oral dying declaration of the deceased, scientific evidence including locations of the accused, CCTV footage, weapons, and vehicles recovered from the spot. From the material collected during the investigation so far precisely mentioned above, there is sufficient material against the accused persons, it stated, seeking their prosecution under 22 offenses of the Indian Penal Code.

