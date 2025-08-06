Next Article
Yamuna's water level near warning mark, flood threat looms
Yamuna River's water level is getting close to the warning mark—on Wednesday evening it hit 204.14 meters, just shy of the 204.5-meter alert.
After a brief dip, officials say it could rise another 10-50cm by Thursday evening, which has everyone on edge about possible flooding.
Delhi seeks operational control of ITO barrage
To tackle this, Delhi's government is asking Haryana for operational control of the ITO barrage—a move they believe will help manage floods more effectively.
Last year's flooding was made worse by malfunctioning gates here, affecting over 25,000 people and city water supplies.
Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh says having direct control would mean a faster response if things get risky again.