Year after Operation Sindoor India says Pakistan terror bases unsafe
Marking one year since Operation Sindoor, India's top military leaders sent a strong message to Pakistan: their terror bases aren't safe anymore.
The operation, which directly targeted key terror sites across the border, set a new standard for how India plans to respond to threats.
As Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai put it, "No sanctuary across the Line of Control is safe. We will hit everything. We will go after everything. And I think that has been made clear in the new normal that the Prime Minister stated last year. But the conditions, the timing, and the method will be ours,"
India used homegrown BrahMos Akash systems
Operation Sindoor saw India using its own BrahMos missiles and Akash systems as Pakistan lost at least 13 aircraft and suffered damage to 11 air bases, showing off some serious self-reliance.
Leaders like Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai and Vice Admiral AN Pramod highlighted how precision strikes not only worked but also revealed gaps in Pakistan's nuclear deterrence.
The big takeaway? India's homegrown tech proved itself on the battlefield and shaped future defense strategy.