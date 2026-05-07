Year after Operation Sindoor India says Pakistan terror bases unsafe India May 07, 2026

Marking one year since Operation Sindoor, India's top military leaders sent a strong message to Pakistan: their terror bases aren't safe anymore.

The operation, which directly targeted key terror sites across the border, set a new standard for how India plans to respond to threats.

As Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai put it, "No sanctuary across the Line of Control is safe. We will hit everything. We will go after everything. And I think that has been made clear in the new normal that the Prime Minister stated last year. But the conditions, the timing, and the method will be ours,"