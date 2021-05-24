Home / News / India News / After black, white fungus, yellow fungus case reported in Ghaziabad
After black, white fungus, yellow fungus case reported in Ghaziabad

Written by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on May 24, 2021, 07:50 pm
After black, white fungus, yellow fungus case reported in Ghaziabad
Yellow fungus could be more dangerous than black and white fungus.

After reports of black fungus and white fungus, a case of yellow fungus has been reported in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. While not much is known about the disease, experts warn that yellow fungus could be more dangerous as the infection takes hold internally. Reportedly, the infection may also lead to organ failure and acute necrosis. Here's what we know about yellow fungus.

Case

Ghaziabad patient has 3 types of fungi

The yellow fungus case was detected in a 45-year-old patient, who is being treated by ENT surgeon Dr. Brij Pal Tyagi. Dr. Tyagi told Times Now that the patient appears to have contracted all three types of fungi (black, white, and yellow). The yellow fungus is generally found in reptiles and this is the first time Dr. Tyagi has found it in a human.

What causes the disease?

Most fungal infections occur due to unsanitary conditions such as poor hygiene, contaminated food, etc. A weakened immune system can also make it easier for a person to contract such infections. Notably, the irrational use of steroids, which reduces the activity of the immune system, has been linked to an increase in fungal infections. Steroids are used in COVID-19 treatment.

What are the symptoms?

Since the disease attacks those infected internally, the symptoms are reportedly more severe. Infections may lead to acute lethargy, fatigue, and exhaustion, The Times of India reported. Other symptoms include loss of appetite and weight loss. It may also cause slow healing of wounds and eventual necrosis or a serious leakage of pus in some cases.

Amphotericin B being used for treatment

Reportedly, doctors have advised patients who have contracted the yellow fungus to seek immediate medical help after experiencing symptoms. An anti-fungal drug named Amphotericin B is being used to treat this infection.

Nearly 9,000 black fungus cases reported in India

The news of a new fungal spread comes at a time when India has asked states to declare black fungus (mucormycosis) an epidemic. Nearly 9,000 cases have been reported in several states across the country. Four cases of white fungus (candidiasis) were also reported in Patna, Bihar. Experts say a weaker immunity, poor hygiene, or irrational use of steroids may be causing these infections.

Naming fungus on colors creates confusion: AIIMS Director

Meanwhile, speaking at a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, the Director of the All India Institute Of Medical Science in Delhi, Dr. Randeep Guleria, said, "Naming the same fungus based on its colors, depending on the area of infection, creates confusion."

