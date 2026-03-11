'You can run but you can't hide': J&K Police
On November 10, 2025, a suicide bombing near Delhi's Lal Quila metro station killed people; reports differ on casualties: some accounts say 15 people were killed and more than 20 injured, while others report 13 killed and 32 injured.
The attacker was identified as Dr. Umar Un Nabi (also reported as Umar Nabi Bhat/Umar Mohammed); accounts describe him as an assistant professor in Faridabad, Haryana, or as a Pulwama-based doctor, and he was alleged to be linked to the Pakistani group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).
The attack was reportedly carried out as revenge for the deaths of JeM chief Masood Azhar's family members.
Investigation into attack and suspects' links to Pakistan
Jammu & Kashmir Police posted a message on X at 6:10pm on November 10 saying, 'You can run but you can't hide,' and earlier posters and subsequent reporting linked the plot to Jaish-e-Mohammed, and recent seizures of large amounts of explosives point to careful planning by the group.
The government called the attack "heinous" and launched a fast-tracked investigation. By February 2026, the National Investigation Agency had arrested 11 suspects.
As of March 11, two key suspects remain in custody for further questioning about arms storage sites in Jammu and Kashmir.