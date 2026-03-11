'You can run but you can't hide': J&K Police India Mar 11, 2026

On November 10, 2025, a suicide bombing near Delhi's Lal Quila metro station killed people; reports differ on casualties: some accounts say 15 people were killed and more than 20 injured, while others report 13 killed and 32 injured.

The attacker was identified as Dr. Umar Un Nabi (also reported as Umar Nabi Bhat/Umar Mohammed); accounts describe him as an assistant professor in Faridabad, Haryana, or as a Pulwama-based doctor, and he was alleged to be linked to the Pakistani group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The attack was reportedly carried out as revenge for the deaths of JeM chief Masood Azhar's family members.