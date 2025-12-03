You can uninstall Sanchar Saathi app, government clarifies India Dec 03, 2025

The Indian government says you're free to remove the Sanchar Saathi app from your new phone, even though it now comes pre-installed.

The app was made mandatory for manufacturers last month and is meant to help prevent telecom fraud and track stolen devices.

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia frames it as a cybersecurity measure—but ultimately, keeping it is up to you.