You can uninstall Sanchar Saathi app, government clarifies
The Indian government says you're free to remove the Sanchar Saathi app from your new phone, even though it now comes pre-installed.
The app was made mandatory for manufacturers last month and is meant to help prevent telecom fraud and track stolen devices.
Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia frames it as a cybersecurity measure—but ultimately, keeping it is up to you.
Why should you care?
Sanchar Saathi has helped disconnect millions of fake connections and recover stolen phones, but its access to things like SMS, call logs, and media files has sparked privacy worries.
Critics—including opposition leaders and big tech companies like Apple and Google—say forced installation could risk user privacy or enable surveillance.
This debate highlights the ongoing struggle between digital security and personal privacy in India.