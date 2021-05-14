Youth Congress chief questioned by police over COVID-19 relief work

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on May 14, 2021, 07:14 pm

The Delhi Police today questioned Youth Congress President Srinivas BV

Srinivas BV, the President of the Indian Youth Congress, who has been helping countless of people amid the COVID-19 crisis, was questioned by the Delhi Police today as part of an investigation linked to the distribution of coronavirus medicines by politicians. Indian Youth Congress is the youth wing of the Congress party. Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP were also questioned.

Context

Police said they were acting on High Court's orders

Delhi Police officials said they were acting on a petition filed in the Delhi High Court alleging that politicians from several parties are involved in the illegal distribution of medicines used for COVID-19 treatment. Notably, the High Court had earlier this month asked the police to look into the allegations and file an FIR in case any offense is found.

Quote

'We're conducting inquiry on several politicians'

"The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Police to conduct an inquiry. In compliance of Delhi High Court's order, Delhi Police is conducting an inquiry on several politicians including Srinivas (sic)," the Delhi Police reportedly said in a statement.

Defense

'We are not scared,' says Srinivas

Srinivas told the media today that officials of the Crime Branch questioned him for some 20 minutes, adding that he was not worried and would continue the relief work. "We have shared all the information with them and we have nothing to hide. We will continue with the relief work," the 40-year-old leader said, according to India Today.

Quote

Rahul Gandhi tweets support to Youth Congress

Former Congress President and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi tweeted in support of Srinivas. "The one who saves is always bigger than the one who destroys," Gandhi wrote in Hindi, adding the hashtag #IStandWithIYC.

BJP

BJP's Gautam Gambhir indicated he was questioned too

However, leaders of other parties have also been interrogated. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir indicated that he was also questioned, and slammed the Opposition. "Opposition should not indulge in needless politicisation of due process (sic)," he tweeted. A few weeks ago, Gambhir, MP from East Delhi, had tweeted that residents of his constituency could get the anti-coronavirus drug Fabiflu free of cost from his office.

AAP

'Helping people has become a crime,' says AAP leader

AAP legislator Dilip Pandey said he was questioned as well. "Helping people has become a crime under the Modi government. My whole family is affected by the COVID infection, but Crime Branch came asking me how did you help people? Answer us? I will help people not once but a thousand times, even if I am hanged for it (sic)," Pandey tweeted.

Controversy

Recently, NZ Embassy sought help from Congress, triggering row

Srinivas and his team of volunteers have been tracking and acting on SOS tweets requesting for medical oxygen, medicines, and other essentials. Recently, there was a controversy after the New Zealand High Commission in Delhi posted an SOS message, tagging the Youth Congress and Srinivas. That development triggered a war-of-words between the Congress and the BJP while the NZ Embassy later issued a clarification.