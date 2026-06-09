Youth Congress leader Nizam Ibrahim arrested for 2.77cr extortion
A Mangaluru businessman was forced to pay ₹2.77 crore after being blackmailed with intimate photos and a fake suicide note.
Police have now arrested Dakshina Kannada Youth Congress leader Nizam Ibrahim and his associate Jitesh for extortion and intimidation.
After the arrest, Nizam was expelled from the Youth Congress on Tuesday (date not specified in the source; in June 2026).
Nizam Ibrahim allegedly extorted 2.57cr
The blackmail began in June 2024 when Jitesh threatened to leak private photos, leading to an initial ₹20 lakh payment.
Hoping for help, the victim reached out to Nizam in May 2024, only for Nizam to claim Jitesh had died by suicide and left a note blaming him.
Using this lie, Nizam allegedly extorted another ₹2.57 crore until the scheme fell apart when the victim spotted Jitesh alive in Mangaluru.
Both suspects are now in custody as police dig deeper into their plot.