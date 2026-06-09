Youth Congress leader Nizam Ibrahim arrested for 2.77cr extortion

Nizam Ibrahim allegedly extorted 2.57cr

The blackmail began in June 2024 when Jitesh threatened to leak private photos, leading to an initial ₹20 lakh payment.

Hoping for help, the victim reached out to Nizam in May 2024, only for Nizam to claim Jitesh had died by suicide and left a note blaming him.

Using this lie, Nizam allegedly extorted another ₹2.57 crore until the scheme fell apart when the victim spotted Jitesh alive in Mangaluru.

Both suspects are now in custody as police dig deeper into their plot.