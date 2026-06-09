YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visiting Visakhapatnam steel plant June 10
India
YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is heading to Visakhapatnam on June 10, 2026, after a tragic accident at the city's steel plant.
The incident happened in Steel Melting Shop 2 when hot metal buckets fell and spilled liquid steel, leading to several workers' deaths and injuries.
Reddy urges medical care and probe
Jagan plans to meet with the affected families and injured workers to offer support, saying the accident was "extremely tragic and heartbreaking."
He's asked party leaders to make sure the injured workers gets proper medical care and wants a full investigation into what went wrong.
Reddy also stressed that those responsible must be held accountable and pushed for stricter safety standards so something like this doesn't happen again.