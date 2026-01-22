Zubeen Garg death case: 2 accused withdraw bail petitions India Jan 22, 2026

In the ongoing investigation into singer Zubeen Garg's tragic drowning last year near Singapore, two of the accused—festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg's cousin, suspended cop Sandipan Garg—have pulled back their bail requests.

This happened at a Kamrup court hearing on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

The court is scheduled to hear the matter on January 30, 2026, when it is likely to pass an order on the bail petitions, with prosecutors firmly against letting anyone out.