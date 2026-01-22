Zubeen Garg death case: 2 accused withdraw bail petitions
In the ongoing investigation into singer Zubeen Garg's tragic drowning last year near Singapore, two of the accused—festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg's cousin, suspended cop Sandipan Garg—have pulled back their bail requests.
This happened at a Kamrup court hearing on Thursday, January 22, 2026.
The court is scheduled to hear the matter on January 30, 2026, when it is likely to pass an order on the bail petitions, with prosecutors firmly against letting anyone out.
What's behind the case?
Garg, 52 or 53, died in September 2025 while swimming during a pre-festival trip; authorities say he drowned after refusing a life vest and being heavily intoxicated.
Assam police have charged Mahanta and three others with murder, while Sandipan faces culpable homicide charges. Two security staff are accused of conspiracy and breach of trust.
Even though Singapore's coroner found no foul play—just a sad accident—the legal battle in India is still very much alive.