Zydus vaccine for 12-18-year-olds from September, says expert panel chief

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 09, 2021, 01:07 pm

COVID-19 vaccination for children in India will start by September, said expert panel chief Dr. NK Arora.

Coronavirus vaccination for children with the Zydus Cadila vaccine will start by September, said Dr. NK Arora, the chief of National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration. Zydus had applied for the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of its vaccine a few days ago and approval is expected in the next couple of weeks, he added. There is no approved vaccine for children in India yet.

'We should be able to give it by September-end'

"By the end of September we should be able to give it," Dr. Arora told NDTV. "The issue of school opening and other things are very important and those are being discussed actively (sic)."

Jab found 66.6% effective against symptomatic cases

Zydus's vaccine, called ZyCoV-D, was found safe and effective in a late-stage trial involving more than 28,000 volunteers across India. That trial also included 1,000 subjects in the 12-18 year age group, the company said. The jab is 66.6 percent effective against symptomatic cases of COVID-19 and 100 percent effective against moderate disease, according to the company.

What makes this vaccine unique?

When approved, ZyCoV-D will become the world's first DNA vaccine against the coronavirus. Unlike most COVID-19 vaccines, this jab comes with a three-dose regimen and can be applied through a "needle-free" system, the company said.

2 more vaccines for children are in the pipeline

Apart from ZyCoV-D, India could have at least two more coronavirus vaccines for children in the near future. Bharat Biotech, which produces the indigenous jab COVAXIN, is currently testing the vaccine on children. Further, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is already approved for use in children in foreign countries, implying when India approves it, that could be another option for children in the country.

Will third COVID-19 wave affect children harder?

There has been speculation that a third wave of COVID-19 will affect children harder. However, experts have said there is no evidence available yet to prove that theory. A seroprevalence study done by the World Health Organization and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences showed the level of antibodies was quite similar among both adults and children.

How is India's vaccination drive going?

India has so far given approval to four coronavirus vaccines.

India began its coronavirus vaccination program in January and has since administered over 36 crore vaccine doses. Even though more than 21% of Indians have received at least one vaccine shot, just about 5% have been fully inoculated as yet. India has so far given approval to four vaccines - COVAXIN, Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, Russia's Sputnik V, and Moderna.