5 must-visit Durga Puja pandals in north Kolkata

Written by Sneha Das Sep 26, 2022

Kolkata is welcoming Durga Puja with open arms this year after two years of the pandemic suffered pandals and mask mandates. The five-day festival screams pandal hopping with friends, wearing your best attires, and debating over the decorations and themes of each pandal you visit. If your pandal hopping plans include north Kolkata, which is a must, then check out these must-visit pandals there.

80-year-old puja Santosh Mitra Square Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity

One of the biggest and oldest Durga Puja pandals of north Kolkata, this puja was first established in 1936 and is nearly 80 years old. The organizers create different themes based on current incidents. In 2017, the pandal caught everyone's attention with London as the theme, where Goddess Durga stood against the setting of Buckingham Palace. This year's theme is "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

75th year celebration College Square Durga Puja

Pandal hoppers will surely be mesmerized by the decoration, spectacular lighting, and idol at the famous College Square Durga Puja on College Street. This puja was started in 1948, and this time they are celebrating the 75th year or their diamond jubilee. The theme for 2022 is "Vrindavan's Prem Mandir," and the pandal's interiors will be decorated like a traditional palace.

Traditional Baghbazar Sarbojanin Durgotsav

One of the most iconic and oldest Durga Pujas in north Kolkata, Baghbazar Sarbojanin Durgotsav is more than 100 years old, with its traditional idol the main crowd-puller. The idol is made using the same design, color, and structure every year. They focus on perfecting the ekchala pratima, where Goddess Durga and her children are showcased against one common backdrop.

Underwater theme Kumartuli Park Puja Pandal

Located close to Sovabazar ferry ghat, the Kumartuli Park Puja is one of the most prominent pandals here. The puja here reflects a fusion of art and old-fashioned grandeur. Also, the deities sculpted by Kumartuli artists are exported for the Durga Pujas held abroad. This year, they have planned an underwater theme and it will showcase the problem of global warming.

Traditional theme and music Ahiritola Sarbojanin Durgotsav

Close to Kumartuli Park, this popular Durga Puja organization makes it to everyone's pandal hopping list for its traditional theme and musical extravaganza. It attracts thousands of people from across the city to witness the thematic and colorful structure and groove to the beats of dhak, since 1940. The pandal organizes musical and dance programs, both classical and western along with several social activities.