5 overnight remedies to reduce pimple redness and inflammation

Written by Sneha Das Mar 21, 2023, 06:55 am 2 min read

There is nothing worse than a pimple suddenly popping up on your face on the day of a special occasion. We all have been there horrified at the red monstrosity. Pimples usually leave a pesky scar that refuses to go easily. While it's not possible to remove pimples overnight, these natural and home remedies will help reduce the swelling and make them less noticeable.

Aloe vera

Packed with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, aloe vera gel helps soothe the inflammation, pain, and swelling associated with pimples and keeps your skin healthy and moisturized. Scoop out fresh aloe gel from the leaves and apply it over your pimples. Leave it overnight and then rinse it off in the morning. Also, apply it during the day for more effective results.

Tea tree oil

Well-known for taming inflammation, tea tree oil kills propioni acne bacteria that cause acne breakouts. Packed with anti-inflammatory properties, tea tree oil helps trigger the activity of white blood cells which stimulates the healing process. Dampen a cotton ball with water. Add a few drops of tea tree oil to it and apply it to the affected areas. Leave it overnight for best results.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps fight a few types of bacteria that are responsible for causing pimples. The citric acid in it helps to soothe the redness and inflammation associated with pimples. The lactic acid in it reduces scars left by pimples. Cleanse your face. Mix apple cider vinegar with water and apply it to the affected areas using a cotton ball. Leave it overnight.

Lemon juice, almond oil, and honey

The citric acid in lemon help fade the pimple and make it less noticeable. It also evens out your skin tone while reducing excess oil and sebum that are responsible for causing pimples. Packed with antibacterial properties, honey reduces inflammation and calms the skin. Mix honey, lemon juice, milk, and almond oil. Apply this mixture directly on the pimples and leave it overnight.

Sea salt

One of the most powerful natural remedies for pimples, sea salt cleanses the skin and reduces bacteria, thereby reducing the appearance of pimples. Packed with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effects, it helps absorb excess oil and prevents the occurrence of acne. Mix sea salt with water to form a paste. Apply it on the pimple, leave it overnight, and wash it off in the morning.