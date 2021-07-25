Home / News / Lifestyle News / This is how you can make your bones stronger
This is how you can make your bones stronger

This is how you can make your bones stronger

While we might ignore our bone health when we are young, it is not the best practice. Bones tend to become weaker with age if not cared for. From providing structure to anchoring muscles, bones play multiple roles in your body. Here are some simple lifestyle and dietary changes that can improve your bone health, and save bone from deterioration.

In this article
Calcium

Ensure regular intake of calcium-rich food

Calcium is important for our bones because regular consumption of this mineral protects the structure of our bones and strengthens them. The top sources of calcium are dairy products like milk, yogurt, and cheese. But if you are lactose intolerant, fortified beverages, leafy green vegetables, beans, and different kinds of nuts and seeds are good choices.

Vitamin D

Spend some quality time in sunlight for vitamin D

Vitamin D ensures that our body can properly use the calcium from our diet, which makes it necessary for bone health. While there are several food sources for this vitamin, nothing can beat the glory of sunlight. Oily fish, mushrooms, egg yolk, red meat, and liver also carry vitamin D in abundance. Additionally, you can look for prescribed supplements as well.

Other nutrients

Potassium, vitamin K, and magnesium are necessary for calcium absorption

The other nutrients that are necessary for calcium absorption are potassium, vitamin K, and magnesium. Fortunately, these are found abundantly in almost all fruits and vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, and whole grains. Protein is also great for bones because its muscle-building function keeps the bones stronger. Therefore, include protein-rich foods like legumes (beans, peas, lentils), nuts, and seeds in your diet.

Exercise

Weight-bearing and strength-building exercises

Physical activity not only strengthens muscles but is also crucial for building strong bones. For instance, weight-bearing and strength-building exercises put stress on the bones attached to your muscles and stimulate them to rebuild themselves. These exercises either use the body's own weight or involve lifting weights. Some examples of these are deep knee bends, push-ups, and lifting dumbbells for bicep curls.

