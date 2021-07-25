Ways to quickly get rid of flaky skin on face

Many factors are responsible for dry, flaky skin on your face

Flaky skin on the face may be a result of changing seasons, harsh chemicals in beauty products, or skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, etc. If your dry skin condition is mild, simple remedies will work. However, if you have chills, blisters, or nausea around the time the face begins to peel, do consult a doctor. Read on for effective remedies for dry, flaky skin.

Cleanser

Switch your face wash for a mild cleanser

The first rule when it comes to addressing any issue on the face is to use a mild cleanser. Check the label and avoid ones that have sodium lauryl sulfate, parabens, monoethanolamine, and paraffin. Creamy formulas that have hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides will leave your skin soft and supple. Also, wash your face only once a day when you're dealing with flaky skin.

Exfoliation

Exfoliating will help remove dead skin cells

Exfoliating is the best way to slough off dead skin cells that cause flaking, but it's important to not overdo it. Exfoliators come in various formulas and you can choose between mechanical exfoliators like facial scrubs and cleansing brushes or chemical exfoliators like AHAs or BHAs. Do it no more than once weekly and follow it up with a lightweight moisturizer to hydrate skin.

Bath

Bathe in lukewarm water, follow it up with moisturizer

Skincare experts suggest taking short showers in lukewarm water rather than bathing in hot water. This is because the steam from the hot water shower can dry out your skin and cause dryness and flaking. After bathing or washing your face, it is important to pat the skin dry using a towel, and not rubbing it harshly as it can aggravate the condition.

Climate

Adopt preventive steps during winters and summers

When dry skin is exposed to cold weather it worsens the condition. For this, wrap a shawl around your face during winters. While this works to avoid causing flaky skin, you also need to use fabrics that are gentle on the skin. As for summers, your skin may dry out owing to air conditioners and sunburns. Hydrate well and use SPF at all times.