Feeling bloated all the time? These simple tips may help

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 01:00 am
A few easy ways to reduce bloating

Bloating is an uneasy sensation in the stomach caused due to excess gas or disturbances in the digestive system. Most often, when a person experiences bloating, they are likely to experience a "stuffed" feeling, and the stomach might appear larger, too. The condition is, however, common and often doesn't point at an underlying condition. Let's find out a few tips to reduce bloating.

Fiber foods

Reducing the consumption of high fiber foods can help

Regular consumption of certain high-fiber foods can produce large amounts of gas. Beans, lentils, and whole grains are few items that make it to this list. Fatty food also works against those who have a tendency to bloat. If you regularly feel stuffed, try keeping a diary to help you better understand and monitor the foods that cause bloating and limit their intake.

Sugar alcohols

Sugar alcohols can make you feel bloated

Sugar alcohols are considered to be safe sugar alternatives that are commonly found in candies, cookies, soft drinks, and chewing gums. However, when digested by the bacteria in the large intestine, they may produce gas and cause bloating. On your food label, check for ingredients like xylitol, sorbitol, and mannitol and avoid consuming them. However, sugar alcohol erythritol may be tolerated by most people.

Probiotics

Include probiotics in the diet for a healthy gut

Maintaining a healthy gut environment can reduce the chances of bloating and the role of probiotics in this is crucial. Certain studies prove that probiotics can help reduce gas production and bloating in people with digestive problems. Having foods like yogurt, kefir, and kombucha that contain probiotics helps in a better digestion process and that reduces the chance of bloating.

Sodas

Avoid the intake of sodas and carbonated drinks

The digestive system contains a mix of gases that are released by gut bacteria and the ones we swallow while eating and drinking, too. While this is unavoidable, consuming sodas and fizzy drinks increases the amount of gas that we take in. Drinking with a straw, talking during eating, and eating quickly can also lead to increased amounts of swallowed air.

