Unpleasant body odor? These home remedies are the perfect solution

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 01, 2021, 10:53 am

Unpleasant body odor occurs when bacteria break down proteins present in sweat

Strong body odor and smelly underarms are common problems faced by many people across every age group. When we sweat, the bacteria break down the proteins present in the sweat into acid compounds to release an unpleasant, pungent odor. While the intensity of the smell varies from person to person, there are some effective pantry ingredients that will help beat body odor naturally.

Remedy 1

Apple Cider Vinegar: Contains acetic acid that kills odor-producing bacteria

Apple Cider Vinegar contains acetic acid that is effective in killing the odor-producing bacteria in the body. In a clean spray bottle, add one cup of Apple Cider Vinegar and mix it with thoroughly half a cup of water. Spray the solution on your underarms, neck, and other odor-producing areas and leave it overnight. Rinse off with lukewarm water in the morning.

Remedy 2

Baking soda and lemon juice help in balancing the acidity

The alkaline properties of baking soda help in balancing the acidity in sweat and reduce unpleasant body odor. In a bowl, mix two tablespoons of baking soda and one tablespoon of lemon juice to form a paste. Massage the paste on your armpits and leave it on for 10 minutes. Wash off with lukewarm water. Repeating this regularly helps in eliminating strong body odor.

Remedy 3

Coconut oil: Leave it on for about half an hour

Coconut oil is another essential pantry ingredient that could help in neutralizing body odor by killing bacteria and restoring the pH of the skin. For best results, massage coconut oil onto your armpits and leave it on for about half an hour. Wash with mild soap and rinse with water. Repeat this every day before bath to effectively neutralize body odor.

Remedy 4

Tomato juice: Has significant astringent and antioxidant features

Tomato has significant astringent and antioxidant features, which help in wiping out excess sweat gland secretions. Blend a fresh tomato and extract its juice. You can either sieve it or use the pulp as well. Squeeze half a lemon and mix well. Massage the juice onto your armpits and leave it on for 10 minutes. Rinse off with cold water.