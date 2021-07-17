Struggling to organize your fridge? These hacks will help

Last updated on Jul 17, 2021

Organizing the fridge is easier than you think

A fridge is meant to house fresh and leftover foods that are easy to find. However, dumping it with items reverses the purpose and makes it a dump yard for spoiled foods and spills. Organizing the fridge may be a challenging task that most of us don't want to get into. But believe me, these hacks are sure to change your life (and fridge).

Snacks

Dedicate a storage area for kids' snacks

Is your fridge in disarray every time your kid pulls out their snacks and fruits? To avoid this, dedicate a snack area for your little ones where they can easily access their favorite goodies. To go about it, use one of the door shelves to store all their nibbles, quick bites, and juices. Never knew this easy solution, did you?

Vertical storage

Consider vertical storage and grouping similar foods

While the pandemic has made it a necessity to wash and clean vegetables and fruits before storage, they are more likely to spoil if not stored properly. To tackle this, the ideal solution is to cut the veggies and store them in vertical containers in the door. Likewise, storing similar foods together will help you know what you have in hand and reduce wastage.

Condiments

Use an egg carton to store condiments

Are bottles of condiments piled up in your fridge? If yes, then this super easy hack is going to change your life. Take an empty egg carton bottom and place it on the door shelf. Keep the condiment bottles upside down in each dimple. While it surely does save space, you also save energy by not shaking that ketchup bottle the next time.

Storage bins

Using storage bins is a life-saving hack

Storage bins are a lifesaver when it comes to organizing your fridge. Not only is it easier to glance at and know what you have left, but storage bins can also be used to label foods according to their period of expiry. What's more, once you do this, you will also save up a lot of space, and the fridge will appear neater, too.