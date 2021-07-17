Home / News / Lifestyle News / Struggling to organize your fridge? These hacks will help
Lifestyle

Struggling to organize your fridge? These hacks will help

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Jul 17, 2021, 12:50 am
Struggling to organize your fridge? These hacks will help
Organizing the fridge is easier than you think

A fridge is meant to house fresh and leftover foods that are easy to find. However, dumping it with items reverses the purpose and makes it a dump yard for spoiled foods and spills. Organizing the fridge may be a challenging task that most of us don't want to get into. But believe me, these hacks are sure to change your life (and fridge).

In this article
Snacks

Dedicate a storage area for kids' snacks

Is your fridge in disarray every time your kid pulls out their snacks and fruits? To avoid this, dedicate a snack area for your little ones where they can easily access their favorite goodies. To go about it, use one of the door shelves to store all their nibbles, quick bites, and juices. Never knew this easy solution, did you?

Vertical storage

Consider vertical storage and grouping similar foods

While the pandemic has made it a necessity to wash and clean vegetables and fruits before storage, they are more likely to spoil if not stored properly. To tackle this, the ideal solution is to cut the veggies and store them in vertical containers in the door. Likewise, storing similar foods together will help you know what you have in hand and reduce wastage.

Condiments

Use an egg carton to store condiments

Are bottles of condiments piled up in your fridge? If yes, then this super easy hack is going to change your life. Take an empty egg carton bottom and place it on the door shelf. Keep the condiment bottles upside down in each dimple. While it surely does save space, you also save energy by not shaking that ketchup bottle the next time.

Storage bins

Using storage bins is a life-saving hack

Storage bins are a lifesaver when it comes to organizing your fridge. Not only is it easier to glance at and know what you have left, but storage bins can also be used to label foods according to their period of expiry. What's more, once you do this, you will also save up a lot of space, and the fridge will appear neater, too.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
From 'Mehendi' to wedding, outfit ideas for your BFF's wedding

Latest News

Ahead of launch, Nokia XR20's design revealed in leaked image

Technology

Mahindra eKUV100 spied testing; India launch expected in 2022

Auto

Maharashtra: ED attaches Anil Deshmukh's assets worth Rs. 4 crore

Politics

South Africa beat Ireland in third ODI: Records broken

Sports

'Modern Love' S02: Get ready to break rules for love

Entertainment

Latest Lifestyle News

Is giloy harmful for the liver? An expert weighs in

Lifestyle

Hate squats? Try these lower body exercises instead

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Here's why drinking coconut water is good for you

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Yoga poses to help relax your stressful mind

Lifestyle

Matters of tongue: TN youth might have world's longest tongue

Lifestyle

Features

#HealthBytes: Exercises to get rid of arm fat at home

Lifestyle

Working From Home: Tips to maintain health and wellness

Lifestyle

Want to become a morning person? Follow these simple tips

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Received your first COVID-19 shot? Learn about its aftercare

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Related News

Want to grow out your eyebrows? Here's what to do

Lifestyle

Thigh fat? These exercises will help tone and strengthen thighs

Lifestyle

Interesting ways to give your walls a classy makeover

Lifestyle

Stress eating: Effective ways to get rid of this habit

Lifestyle

Lifestyle News

From 'Mehendi' to wedding, outfit ideas for your BFF's wedding

Lifestyle

Four home remedies to remove accumulated tartar from teeth

Lifestyle

Chubby face blues? Try these tips to reduce face fat

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Best home remedies to naturally treat constipation

Lifestyle

Effective tips to help your baby sleep through the night

Lifestyle