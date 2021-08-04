Tips that can change the way you talk to others

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 04, 2021, 05:12 pm

Keeping a few tips in mind will help you communicate better

Communication is the backbone of our day-to-day lives; be it at home, work or other settings, it is capable of making or breaking bonds. Ineffective conversations can also lead to negative emotions and cause misunderstandings, frustration, and conflicts. If you often land in such situations, these tips can help you change the way you talk to others.

Details

Listen, understand and respond

Communication involves sharing ideas/feelings and it is important to strike the right balance between listening and responding. A good communicator is an ardent listener and one who takes time to pause, reflect and convey his ideas effectively and clearly. In this regard, it is also important to rephrase your terms in a way that is understood by your target audience.

Points

Note down points but do not memorize

Many a time, at work or even otherwise, we tend to forget important points that need to be communicated. To avoid this, for a work meeting or discussion, it is ideal to jot down the necessary ideas that you wish to convey. However, resort to speaking naturally and do not memorize the dialogues word for word as it can hamper audience engagement.

Body language

Pay attention to your body language

The most crucial aspect of communication that is often overlooked is body language; studies emphasize that non-verbal communication is just as important. While engaging in a conversation, pay heed to your listener's actions and be aware of your body language, too. Sit straight and avoid folding your arms. Further, be mindful of the tone of your voice and maintain eye contact (if appropriate).

Do you know?

A positive attitude matters; avoid negative words

Communicating with a positive attitude can, in turn, make people respond politely. Smile whenever you can. In addition, avoiding negative words can also help improve the overall tone of the conversation. Replace words like cannot, will not, with terms that can convey the message positively.