Have aloe vera plant at home? Make these hair masks

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 09:11 pm

Few effective hair masks that you can make from aloe vera gel

That aloe vera is a staple in the beauty and skincare industries is a known fact. However, recent studies prove that its gel has a host of benefits when it comes to treating hair conditions such as dandruff, oily scalp, etc. If you have an aloe vera plant at home, here are a few effective hair masks that you can make from its gel.

Aloe vera & ACV

Aloe vera and apple cider vinegar to reduce dandruff

If you are suffering from flaky, dry skin on the scalp aka dandruff, then a hair mask with aloe vera, apple cider vinegar, and honey will help relieve the condition. Mix one tablespoon of ACV with two tablespoons of aloe vera gel and half a tablespoon of honey. Apply to the scalp and rinse after an hour. Repeat no more than twice a week.

Aloe vera & yogurt

Aloe vera and yogurt mask addresses several concerns

A hair mask made from aloe vera and yogurt works well to hydrate dry hair and give a healthy shine. This hair mask is also known to relieve dandruff. To make the mask, mix about three tablespoons of aloe gel with two tablespoons of yogurt and one tablespoon of either olive oil or honey. Massage it onto the scalp and rinse after an hour.

Aloe & fenugreek/vitamin E

Aloe vera and fenugreek/vitamin E for healthy hair growth

Fenugreek and vitamin E are amazing if you're looking for ingredients that can boost hair growth. Squeeze the fluid from two vitamin E capsules and mix with two tablespoons of aloe vera gel. Apply to the scalp and wash off after 30 minutes. Alternatively, soak fenugreek seeds overnight and make a paste with aloe vera gel. This mask also helps in reducing hair fall.

Aloe vera & coconut oil

Aloe vera and coconut oil deeply condition the hair

Coconut oil helps to deeply condition the hair and when mixed with aloe vera, it helps to tame the frizz and promote hair growth. Mix two teaspoons of aloe vera gel with two teaspoons of coconut oil. Gently massage this mixture onto the scalp and roots and leave it on for an hour or overnight. Rinse off with a mild shampoo.