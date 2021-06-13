Home / News / Lifestyle News / #HealthBytes: The best avocado face masks for soft, glowing skin
#HealthBytes: The best avocado face masks for soft, glowing skin

#HealthBytes: The best avocado face masks for soft, glowing skin
These avocado face masks are perfect for glowing skin

Avocados are superfoods that are loaded with nutrition and good for the body. Not just that, the nutrients in them help to improve the skin's health and can work wonders if applied topically as well. So, the next time you have an overripe avocado that you're going to throw in the trash, stop! Instead, make these face masks for bright and glowing skin.

Yogurt

Avocado and yogurt mask will give you smooth, supple skin

This yogurt and avocado face mask will help revive your skin, leaving it smooth and supple. For best results, apply twice a week. To make the mask, you only need 1/4 of a medium avocado, two tablespoons of yogurt, and a teaspoon of honey. Blend the ingredients into a paste and apply it to cleansed face. Rinse with lukewarm water after 20 minutes.

Turmeric

Avocado and turmeric mask lightens spots and brightens the skin

The combination of avocado and turmeric helps in treating pigmentation and making the skin brighter. For this face mask, you will need half an avocado and half an inch of turmeric root. Grate the turmeric root after washing and peeling its skin. Add the mashed avocado to it and mix well. Apply this mixture to your face and rinse when dry.

Olive oil

Avocado and olive oil leaves the skin plump and glowing

A face mask made from avocados and olive oil plumps the skin and gives it a youthful glow. Mix a small piece of avocado with one teaspoon of organic olive oil in a bowl. Apply the mixture to your clean face and leave it on for 15 minutes. Next, massage the mask onto your skin before washing it off. Do this twice a week.

Milk

Avocado and milk helps in achieving an even skin tone

The good fats and antioxidants present in avocados and milk help in achieving an even skin tone. Make a paste from half a medium avocado and two tablespoons of milk. Apply it on your face and leave it for 20 minutes or until dry. Wash with lukewarm water. Apply a moisturizer after patting the skin dry. Do this thrice a week for quick results.

