From 'Mehendi' to wedding, outfit ideas for your BFF's wedding

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jul 16, 2021, 06:28 pm

There's no other day like your BFF's wedding and these outfit ideas will make you look like a dream

There is nothing like planning our best friend's wedding. From picking the wedding trousseau to selecting the perfect flowers for decoration, and finally seeing them at the altar, this is one experience that will forever be close to our hearts. But amid the bridesmaid duties, we need to put our best foot forward too and these outfit ideas are sure to sort any confusion.

Mehendi

Crop-top 'lehenga' and saree gowns are great options for 'Mehendi'

Chic crop top lehenga combinations or saree gowns can never go wrong at Mehendi functions. If you choose Anarkalis or any other desi outfits, skip the dupatta to stay comfortable and hassle-free while applying the mehendi. Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor's style files have some great picks when it comes to BFF's Mehendi. These are some gorgeous outfits (in pictures) you should consider wearing.

'Haldi'

Yellow is the unsaid dress color code for 'Haldi'

Haldi is an intimate function that traditionally involves applying haldi (turmeric) to the bride and the groom by relatives and friends. The unsaid color code for this function is usually yellow (the color of turmeric) and opting for simple yellow outfits is a wise choice, considering the fact that you might end up with turmeric on your clothes as well.

Cocktail

Add a dash of glam to the cocktail party

The cocktail/cousins' party the night before the wedding is the time to let your hair loose and hit the dance floor. The metallic outfit worn by Malaika Arora or the shimmery dress donned by Bhatt (pictured) are great picks to keep the glam quotient high. While at it, do not forget to experiment with your makeup while keeping the accessories simple and minimal.

Wedding

Sarees and 'lehengas' are perfect for the big day

When it comes to the wedding day, there's nothing like wearing a traditional saree or lehenga. But they need not be that simple! If you are confused about the color, trust pastels to never go wrong. However, for Christian weddings, it is best to avoid shades of white. Check out these pictures of Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor for more inspo.