Is alkaline water good for you? Benefits and side effects

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Jun 27, 2021, 11:04 pm
Alkaline water has a higher pH and claims to be more beneficial than normal drinking water

Alkaline water is one of the most controversial topics in the world of health and fitness. Unlike normal drinking water, alkaline water has a higher pH level that can neutralize the acid levels in the body. However, the health benefits of alkaline water have been a subject of debate for many years. Read on to find out what the hype is all about.

In this article
Definition

What is alkaline water?

Alkaline water is ionized water that has a higher pH than normal drinking water. While normal water has a pH of 7, alkaline water is ionized to a pH of 8 or 9. However, it is not just the pH, but several other elements like alkaline minerals and a negative oxidation-reduction potential (ORP) are needed to make the water alkaline.

Benefits

Alkaline water may be more beneficial than normal drinking water

There is a lack of scientific research when it comes to asserting the benefits of alkaline water over normal drinking water. However, alkaline proponents claim that this water can help in many ways. These include anti-aging properties as the liquid antioxidants may be quickly absorbed by the body. Other benefits include colon-cleansing properties, excellent skin health, weight loss, and cancer resistance.

Risks

Few side effects and associated risks to know about

An excess of alkalinity in the body is known to cause gastrointestinal issues and skin irritations. In addition, the body's normal pH may also agitate and lead to a condition called metabolic alkalosis. This condition can cause nausea, vomiting, hand tremors, confusion, and muscle twitching in individuals. In addition, it can also decrease the free calcium in the body and affect bone health.

Bottomline

Is it safe and should you try it?

Alkaline water is generally considered safe and most of the debate surrounding it revolves around its health benefits and not its safety component. However, it is best to consume artificial alkaline water with caution, as they are bound to be contaminated. It is also worth noting that drinking too much alkaline water may also leave you deficient in certain minerals.

