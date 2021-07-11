Home / News / Lifestyle News / Body polishing: Benefits and step-by-step guide to practice at home
Body polishing: Benefits and step-by-step guide to practice at home

Body polishing: Benefits and step-by-step guide to practice at home

Body polishing is the process of massaging and gently exfoliating the skin to clear up dead cells, boost blood circulation, and rejuvenate the skin. The process uses a blend of essential oils and exfoliating ingredients to cleanse the skin and get rid of dirt and grime. The ingredients used are usually chemical-free and also help in restoring skin health. Read on for more.

Polishing your skin has these benefits

-Increases blood circulation and leaves your skin looking radiant. -Effectively gets rid of dust, pollutants, pimples, and blackheads on the skin. -Moisturizes the skin and eliminates signs of premature aging. -Reduces the signs of sun damage. -Aids in new cell growth and removes dead skin cells from the body. -Regular body polishing keeps the skin healthy and reduces the risk of skin infections.

Step-by-step guide to do body polishing at home

You will need a pumice stone, a homemade body polish, loofah, and olive oil. Firstly, take a warm water shower. Now, gently massage your body with some olive oil and apply the body polish. Massage and scrub your skin thoroughly in circular movements using the loofah. Concentrate on areas such as knees and elbows. Follow it up with a shower and pat yourself dry.

DIY body polish recipes to make at home

To make a rice flour scrub, mix about 1/3 cup of rice flour, 1/3 cup of sea salt, a teaspoon of turmeric powder, and some coconut oil. For a more soothing experience, make a scrub using 1/2 a cup of dehydrated rose petals, 1 cup of sugar, 1/2 a cup of olive oil, and a tablespoon of shea butter.

Few tips to keep in mind

Remember to use a body polish that suits your skin type. Once you prepare the body polish, store it in an airtight jar and refrigerate; don't keep it for more than a month. While massaging the scrub, be gentle on your skin as scrubbing too hard will leave scratches and marks on your skin. Do not scrub your body if you have cracked skin.

