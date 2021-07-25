#HealthBytes: The amazing benefits of beetroot

Written by Rashi Bhattacharyya Mail Last updated on Jul 25, 2021, 05:52 pm

Beetroots, which are commonly known as beets, are used in many cuisines around the world because they are packed with many essential vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds. They find a place in many home remedies as it is believed that beets have medicinal properties as well. Easy to incorporate into your regular diet, here are some health benefits of beets.

Nutrients

Beetroots have an excellent nutritional profile

Full of nutrients, beetroots are high in folate, manganese, and copper. While folate is necessary for DNA synthesis and may reduce the risk of many diseases, manganese is required for enzymatic processes, metabolism, wound healing, and healthy bones. Copper keeps the immune system healthy, helps create red blood cells, and promotes energy production. Even beet greens are packed with vitamins A, C, K, and B2.

Antioxidants

They are rich in antioxidants

The pigment which gives beetroot its color is called betanin, which is a potent antioxidant. Researchers suggest that its antioxidant properties may interfere with the inflammatory signaling process to reduce inflammation. According to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, antioxidants can decrease the oxidation of bad cholesterol, help protect the artery walls, and stand guard against heart disease and stroke.

Blood pressure

They can control high blood pressure

High blood pressure is a primary risk factor for cardiovascular diseases. Reducing it by making dietary changes can help prevent heart-related problems. A 2015 study found that drinking 250 milliliters of beetroot juice every day significantly reduced blood pressure after ingestion. Later, it was suggested that this anti-hypertensive effect was due to the high levels of nitrates in the beet juice.

Energy

Beets may boost energy levels

Nitrates in beetroot may help improve energy levels and reduce the muscle usage of adenosine triphosphate, the body's chief energy source. But these claims require more research. However, studies have found that beetroot can enhance stamina. A study involving men who cycled on exercise bikes showed that consuming half a liter of beet juice daily enabled them to cycle 16% longer without getting exhausted.

Digestion

Beets are good for digestion

Dietary fiber has been linked to many health benefits, including improved digestion. One cup of beetroot contains 3.4 grams of fiber, making it a good fiber source. The fiber in beets resists digestion and travels more or less intact into the colon, where your health-promoting gut bacteria ferment it and use it for food. This can promote digestive health and prevent digestive conditions like constipation.