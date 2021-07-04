Home / News / Lifestyle News / #HealthBytes: Benefits, uses, and side-effects of exercise training masks
Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Benefits, uses, and side-effects of exercise training masks

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Jul 04, 2021, 12:28 pm
#HealthBytes: Benefits, uses, and side-effects of exercise training masks
Here are the benefits and side-effects of exercise training masks

Exercise training masks, which are also called altitude masks or elevation training masks, are used to add resistance to the workouts by simulating conditions at higher altitudes. Exercise enthusiasts use these masks to limit their oxygen intake and increase their physical performance by achieving many challenging goals. Here are some of the benefits, uses, and possible side-effects of exercise training masks.

In this article
Functioning

A training mask makes your heart and lungs work harder

Using a training mask helps recreate a situation similar to high altitudes. Training masks have adjustable valves to restrict the amount of oxygen intake and another valve to release the exhaled air. With a reduced oxygen intake, the heart and lungs work harder. Later, when you remove the mask, your body will be able to use the oxygen more efficiently and perform better.

Benefits

Benefits of using a training mask

A study shows that training masks help increase the VO2 max, which is the maximal oxygen intake of the body during exercises. Another study suggests that training masks train respiratory muscles and help improve lung capacity. However, studies that compare training masks with higher altitude workouts are still in their nascent stage and more uses are yet to be known.

Tips

Here are some tips if you are a beginner

Make sure that the mask fits snugly and is not too tight or loose. Do not head for a ten-mile run at first; instead, wear the mask, get accustomed to it and slowly build up pace. It is also important to pay attention to how you're feeling during the exercises. Remove the mask if you notice any of the following side-effects.

Side-effects

Few side-effects that you may experience

Lightheadedness, dizziness, and anxiety are a few of the common side-effects associated with training masks. It's important to remove the mask if you feel too dizzy and lightheaded. Fatigue and discomfort do not last for many days and maybe the body's way of adapting to a new workout. However, if you feel anxious, it may be a cue not to use a workout mask.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
#HealthBytes: Healthy low carb grains to include in your diet

Latest News

SA beat WI in 5th T20I, win series: Records broken

Sports

Volkswagen T-Roc (facelift) SUV previewed in spy shots: Details here

Auto

James Franco agrees to settle sexual-misconduct case for $2.2 million

Entertainment

Coronavirus: India reports 955 more deaths; fatality rate rises slightly

India

Copa America, Argentina beat Ecuador to reach semis: Records broken

Sports

Latest Lifestyle News

#HealthBytes: Here's why drinking coconut water is good for you

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Yoga poses to help relax your stressful mind

Lifestyle

Matters of tongue: TN youth might have world's longest tongue

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Incredible benefits of aloe vera gel on the skin

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Everything you should know about cardio yoga

Lifestyle

Features

#HealthBytes: Exercises to get rid of arm fat at home

Lifestyle

Working From Home: Tips to maintain health and wellness

Lifestyle

Want to become a morning person? Follow these simple tips

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Received your first COVID-19 shot? Learn about its aftercare

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Related News

#HealthBytes: Here's everything you should know about canola oil

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Here's how exercising impacts your mental well being

Lifestyle

Everything to know about bubble masks, an in-vogue skincare delight

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Everything you need to know about Mask-Associated Dry Eyes

Lifestyle