#HealthBytes: Best fruits to aid in your weight loss journey

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 11:41 pm

Here are the best fruits for a healthy weight loss diet.

Fruits are a healthy snack when it comes to a weight loss diet. Not only are they a powerhouse of essential nutrients, but regular consumption of fruits also lowers body weight and reduces the risk of many diseases. And, most fruits are also low on calories, which makes them a guilt-free treat. Here are our picks for a healthy weight loss diet.

Apples

Apples are low on calories but leave you feeling full

If you're on a weight-loss mission, adding apples to your diet is a healthy choice. This is because apples are a rich source of fiber that is also low in calories. Thus, eating an apple will leave you feeling full for longer hours without adding on to the calories. Apples are also a natural detoxifying agent and aid in better digestion.

Banana

Snacking on bananas is a great way to feel full

Bananas are nutrient-dense fruits and are rich in potassium, magnesium, manganese, fiber, and Vitamins A, B6, and C. Studies show that eating a banana every day reduces both blood sugar and cholesterol in people with high cholesterol. Moreover, bananas are a healthy snack to consume while on a weight loss journey, as they keep you full and don't add to the calories.

Avocados

Avocados are calorie dense but may promote weight loss

Avocados are a smart choice for those who are looking to shed fat as they decrease appetite and improve cholesterol levels. Avocados are a healthy replacement for butter on toast. A survey shows that those who ate avocados on a daily basis were at a lower risk of metabolic syndrome and lower body weights than others who did not eat them.

Watermelon

Watermelons have a high water content and are weight-loss friendly

Watermelons are extremely low in calories, and one cup of the delicious fruit amounts to about 50-70 calories, which makes it an excellent addition to the weight loss plan. Watermelons also have high water content, and studies suggest that consuming foods that are fluid-rich may help to lose weight. Moreover, they are also nutrient-rich, thus making them an extremely healthy snack.