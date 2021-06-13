Home / News / Lifestyle News / Best photo editing apps for that perfect picture
Best photo editing apps for that perfect picture

Best photo editing apps for that perfect picture
The best apps to make your photo a 'gram-worthy one

Does it take you hours to correct your picture before posting it on the 'gram? Do you want user-friendly photo editing apps where you don't have to dig through menus to find the right setting? Well, we have got you sorted, and here's a comprehensive list of the best photo editing apps for iOS and Android to get your photos shining!

In this article
#1

Facetune 2 is great for that touch of makeup

Facetune 2 is one of the best retouching apps, especially if you're looking to add or highlight specific features on your face. There are several features like skin smoothing, teeth whitening, etc., and facial contouring using shadows and highlights. You can also go a step ahead and remove blemishes, dark undereye circles, and make your skin glow all within seconds.

#2

PicsArt offers the user a lot of creative control

PicsArt is another user-friendly photo editing app that offers a wide array of settings and attractive filters that are fun and super-easy to use. It also provides the user with a lot of creative control and features such as AI photo effects and backgrounds that enhance the photos. Both the free and paid versions of PicsArt are available for Android and iPhone users.

#3

Adobe Photoshop Camera provides unique AI features

Adobe Photoshop Camera is unique because it can automatically identify the type of photo (portrait or landscape) and create masks for aspects such as a face or the sky. In addition, the special filters called lenses have exciting features that can edit the background by adding or removing objects like clouds, etc. What's more, Adobe adds new lenses, for free, on a regular basis.

#4

Pixlr is great for simply fine-tuning the image

If you are not too keen on editing much and simply want to fine-tune your photo before 'gramming it, Pixlr is the perfect app for you. The app offers easy fixes using brushes to edit the picture selectively. There are also special effect filters, overlays, and borders to sharpen your photo. In addition, you can also create collages using preset layouts.

