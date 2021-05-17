Make these tweaks to your daily routine, reduce carbon footprints

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on May 17, 2021, 12:15 am

A carbon footprint corresponds to the total amount of greenhouse gases produced to support a person's lifestyle. Carbon footprints, usually measured in equivalent tons of carbon dioxide, can be associated with an individual, an organization, and a product, among other things. Certain tweaks to our daily routine can have a profound impact on reducing our individual carbon footprints. Read on to know more.

Sustainable travel

Change your modes of road travel, opt for public transport

The pollutants and gases from vehicles contribute to a major part of global warming. Nitrogen oxide and carbon dioxide from vehicles are a top source of greenhouse gases. Reducing the number of cars on the roads by using public transportation is the first step to curb this issue. Using other means of commute like cycles and bikes is also a sustainable alternative to four-wheelers.

Air travel

Reserve air travel for emergencies, reduce number of flights

With air travel becoming economical, it's now a common mode of transport for most of us. But did you know that the carbon footprint from the air travel industry is responsible for around 5% of global warming? That's right! So be considerate, reserve air travel for emergencies, and reduce the number of flights in a year. This can significantly help in lowering your carbon footprint.

Diet

Go for a vegetarian or pescetarian diet, save nature

Livestock cultivation contributes to about 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions and about 75% of the agricultural N2O emissions throughout the entire world. While research is still going on to identify the most environment-friendly diet, switching to a vegetarian or pescetarian diet is a great alternative to reduce the huge carbon footprint from livestock farming. Separately, these diets are good for losing weight, too.

Locally produced food

Eat fruits and vegetables that are produced locally

Switching to a vegetarian diet but consuming foods that are imported from all over the world does not truly serve the purpose of reducing your footprint. Transportation of food products over fewer food miles can mean fewer emissions. Eating seasonal foods and those that are cultivated locally also has a host of health benefits and also means that we are eating ripe, fresh food.

Home appliances

Make smart choices when it comes to buying home appliances

Carbon dioxide is the most common greenhouse gas and electricity makes up the largest portion of carbon dioxide emissions. As a first step toward curbing this emission, unplug appliances when not in use. Plan meals in advance to decrease the use of the oven and stove. Set your fridge at the right temperature. Invest in those appliances that have met energy efficiency standards.