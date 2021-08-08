Chickenpox: These remedies will help lighten and fade chickenpox scars

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 11:47 am

While chickenpox is not life-threatening, it can leave you with dark scars

Though there are effective vaccines available and the number of infections has significantly declined, chickenpox has not been completely eradicated. For most people, chickenpox passes without any long-term issues. However, picking or scratching the blisters, can leave people with scars. If you have chickenpox scars from ages ago that refuse to go away, try these remedies to visibly reduce the marks.

Retinol cream

Retinol boosts collagen and reduces scar marks

Retinol is a powerful derivative of vitamin A and studies suggest that it helps in boosting collagen production. This helps in hydrating and improving the elasticity of the skin, and thus over time, reduces marks and scars as well. For best results, apply a retinol cream every day before bedtime to stimulate collagen in an area that is severely lacking.

Exfoliants

Exfoliants help in reducing the pigmentation of the skin

Exfoliation removes old skin cells, making room for younger and better-looking skin. Exfoliating the chickenpox scar twice a week may help remove the pigmented skin. You can either use mechanical exfoliants like face scrubs or chemical exfoliants like salicylic or glycolic acids, depending on the skin type. Gently scrub the scar using circular moments to remove the dead skin cells.

Vitamin E

Few pantry ingredients may work if scars aren't too deep

Vitamin E is an age-old remedy that helps in reducing scars and pimple marks. Similarly, aloe vera gel and cocoa butter are two other remedies that are known to reduce the appearance of scar marks. Argan oil, jojoba oil, lemon juice, and olive oil are also considered effective to lighten chickenpox marks. However, there aren't many studies to confirm the same.

Tips

Tips to prevent the scars from further darkening

Wearing sunscreen at all times will prevent a scar from getting darker. Opt for a sunscreen with SPF 30 or above and reapply it when you're out for a long duration. Regularly moisturizing the scar is another way to ensure that the sensitive skin is well hydrated. It is also best to avoid touching the scar as it can further aggravate the mark.