Ways to style puffed-sleeve blouses to amp up your look

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on May 02, 2021, 11:08 am

Puff sleeves are voluminous statement sleeves that bring in an oomph factor to anyone's appearance.

We have seen many celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Sonam Kapoor, among others, donning these dramatic puff sleeves.

If you are new to the game and confused about how to style a puffed-sleeve blouse, here are few ideas to help you get started.

#1

Puff sleeves top and denim shorts is an effortless look

Pairing a white puff sleeve top with a pair of denim shorts is the most effortless summer look.

Add colorful and cute accessories to give your appearance a breezy vibe.

You can choose a blouse of any color to go with the shorts.

To complete your look, opt for a pair of white sneakers or leather mules that match the color of your blouse.

#2

Animal print top and statement neckpieces are a win

Animal prints are always in vogue, and when they are imbibed in a puff sleeve blouse, rest assured, your style game is on point. Pair the look with a pair of blue jeans.

When it comes to accessorizing, go for bold neckpieces or gold chains that give your look a classy vibe but aren't over the top.

Choose black heels to complete the look.

#3

Pair puff sleeves with a leather skirt and statement neckpieces

Dress up in a bold and playful pattern with huge sleeves and a leather skirt.

When your sleeves are eye-catchy, it is always better to keep the rest of the look minimal.

Choose a simple leather belt and a statement neckpiece such as a gold chain as an accessory.

As for the footwear, nude heels or kitten heels work best with this look.

Wear them with casual pants on your all-girls date night

On a date night with your girls, when you want to keep it comfortable, all you have to do is pair a floral puff sleeve blouse with casual pants - you read that right!

You might think of this as a fashion blunder but matching your top with the right color pants is the key here.

Add a matching belt to complete the look.