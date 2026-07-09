What is cottagecore decor?
What's the story
Cottagecore decor is all about embracing simplicity and nature, which makes it a perfect choice for minimalist homes. This aesthetic focuses on cozy, charming spaces that bring the outdoors inside. By adding elements of cottagecore, you can create a serene environment without cluttering your space. Here are five practical ways to add cottagecore decor to your minimalist home, focusing on functionality and style.
Tip 1
Embrace natural materials
Incorporating natural materials is key to achieving a cottagecore look. Use wood, stone, and wicker in furniture and accessories. A wooden coffee table or a wicker basket can add warmth to your living room, while keeping things organized. These materials not only add to the aesthetic but also promote sustainability by reducing reliance on synthetic products.
Tip 2
Opt for soft textiles
Soft textiles are essential to add comfort in a minimalist home with cottagecore decor. Choose linen or cotton curtains that let natural light filter through while providing privacy. Throw blankets and cushions in neutral tones can make seating areas more inviting, without overpowering the space.
Tip 3
Integrate indoor plants
Indoor plants are an integral part of cottagecore decor, as they add life and color to any room. Go for easy-to-care-for varieties like ferns or succulents that thrive indoors. Not only do these plants purify the air, but they also add to the natural vibe of your home.
Tip 4
Use vintage or handcrafted items
Incorporating vintage or handcrafted items can add character to your minimalist space with a cottagecore touch. Visit local markets or thrift stores for unique finds like ceramic vases or handwoven rugs that tell a story. These pieces add personal touches without cluttering your home.
Tip 5
Create cozy reading nooks
Designing cozy reading nooks is a great way to embrace cottagecore vibes in a minimalist setting. Choose a comfortable chair, with a small side table, for books and a cup of tea or coffee. Position this nook near a window for natural light, making it an ideal spot for relaxation and reflection.