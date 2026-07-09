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What is cottagecore decor?

By Simran Jeet 03:08 pm Jul 09, 202603:08 pm

What's the story

Cottagecore decor is all about embracing simplicity and nature, which makes it a perfect choice for minimalist homes. This aesthetic focuses on cozy, charming spaces that bring the outdoors inside. By adding elements of cottagecore, you can create a serene environment without cluttering your space. Here are five practical ways to add cottagecore decor to your minimalist home, focusing on functionality and style.