COVID-19 and monsoon infections: Preventive measures for kids and adults

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 01:37 pm

Monsoons increase the risk of several diseases like typhoid, cholera, and dengue

Monsoons are that time of the year when we are most prone to all kinds of infections. However, along with seasonal ailments like dengue, typhoid, and cholera that we need to be wary of, we are now at an added risk of contracting COVID-19 as well. Read on for a few ways in which you can boost immunity and reduce the risk of infections.

Hygiene

Prioritize personal hygiene and cleanliness, even after pandemic is over

Wearing a mask, washing hands with soap, maintaining social distancing, etc. need to strictly be adhered to. It is also important to sanitize the most frequented areas of the house to reduce the risk of viral and fungal infections. Personal hygiene like washing hands before mealtimes and every time you come back from outside are habits that should be followed, even after the pandemic.

Diet

Ensure that the diet comprises monsoon-friendly foods

Craving for piping hot samosas while sipping on that evening chai is an emotion rather than a craving. But that being said, it is extremely important to also have monsoon-friendly foods that will boost your immunity and reduce the risk of seasonal infections. Cruciferous vegetables, healthy vegetable soups, and immunity-boosting spices should be included in healthy quantities in your diet.

Choose an ideal footwear for the monsoons

The water that clogs streets and roads during monsoons tends to be a brooding place for different bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Hence, limiting the exposure of feet to the water by wearing covered footwear like boots or choosing rubber sandals that can be dried easily is advised. It is also important to wash your feet and keep them clean at all times.

Stagnant water

Unclog stagnant water and keep surroundings clean

Mosquitoes increase the chance of infections during monsoons. Clearing the stagnant water around your house is a good way to reduce the risk. Applying a mosquito repellent cream and wearing fully covered clothing will also keep these insects away to some extent. In addition to these, it is ideal to stay home and step out only for emergencies. And, remember to wear a mask!