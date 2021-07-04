Home / News / Lifestyle News / Four creative ways to make money online and offline
Four creative ways to make money online and offline

Meera Venugopal
Jul 04, 2021
There are several ways in which you can put your creative energy to best use and earn money

Are you looking for ways to make more pocket money? Do you want to earn more without leaving the comforts of your home? Irrespective of your educational qualification or your professional experience, there are many creative ways to make money both online and offline. This article gives you an insight into four such jobs which will help you make some extra bucks.

Dropshipping

Dropshipping works when you don't want to invest in inventory

Dropshipping is a method of retail where the seller purchases the item from a third party as and when a customer makes an order. The product is directly shipped to the customer, which means that the seller does not need to have an inventory. Dropshipping is a great way to make money and can be done with online shopping platforms like Amazon or eBay.

Online tutorials

Create online tutorials and PDF downloads on various topics

Creating online tutorials and PDF downloads is a great way to make money. While you need to dedicate your time to make such tutorials stand out, once live, people will pay for them, making this an excellent passive income source. So, if you are a wizard in any field, it is time to put your knowledge to good use and make some money too!

Transcribing

Use your typing skills to become a transcriber

If you have fast typing skills, then you might want to consider transcribing. To be successful at it, all you have to do is listen to an audio file while quickly typing it out. Transcription jobs are usually paid by the length of the audio file. Audio quality and the accent of the speaker are a few factors that will affect the transcription speed.

YouTube videos

Make and publish how-to videos on YouTube

YouTube has become the go-to source for video courses and guides. To begin, type "how to (and the required topic)" in the YouTube search bar and note down all the related search phrases that come up. While uploading the video, use the same keywords in your video title and description to get the maximum views and to eventually monetize your videos.

