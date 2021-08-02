Home / News / Lifestyle News / Crow's feet: All you need to know about this condition
Crow's feet: All you need to know about this condition

Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Aug 02, 2021, 12:15 am
Crow's feet are wrinkles on the outer corners of your eyes that resemble the feet of a crow

As we age, our skin, especially the delicate eye area, becomes more prone to fine lines and wrinkles. Crow's feet are wrinkles at the outer corners of the eyes that resemble the feet of a crow. They develop due to the loss of collagen and elastic tissue. This article covers treatment options, types of crow's feet, and effective skincare tips to conceal them.

Types

Crow's feet maybe static or dynamic in nature

Wrinkles are mainly of two types: dynamic and static. Dynamic wrinkles appear during muscle contraction. If the crow's feet are visible when you are smiling, they are probably dynamic in nature. On the other hand, static wrinkles are noticeable at all times and may worsen with time due to muscle contraction and are visible even when the face is resting.

Treatment

Treatments: Creams containing tretinoin, botox, chemical peels, dermal fillers

Topical creams containing tretinoin are the most common treatment to reduce crow's feet. Botox is another clinical treatment that works well and is usually done for individuals between the ages of 30 and 50. Chemical peels, dermal fillers, and laser treatments are a few other options to reducing crow's feet. However, you must consult an experienced cosmetologist to avoid complications from these procedures.

Conceal

Did you know? You can conceal crow's eye using makeup

If you're not looking for clinical procedures, then applying moisturizing eye cream in the morning and night may help reduce the appearance of crow's feet. While heading out, applying a silicone-based primer and medium-coverage foundation is the best way to conceal the wrinkles, as heavy makeup tends to amplify the condition. Avoid using loose powder around the eyes to reduce visibility of crow's feet.

Prevention

Ways to avoid onset of crow's feet

Wearing sunscreen is the most important step to avoid fine lines and wrinkles. A diet rich in fresh fruits, veggies, and whole grains is also important to reduce the damage caused by free radicals. Smoking is another habit that increases the appearance of wrinkles. Lastly, make moisturizers and eye creams a part of your skincare routine to avoid premature aging.

