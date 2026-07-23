Decor tip: Add vintage global maps to your space
What's the story
Vintage global maps can be an amazing way to add character and history to your home decor. These maps, which are rich in detail and artistry, can turn into focal points or subtle accents in any room. Using vintage maps in your home can give you a unique look that combines the old with the new. Here are five creative ways to use vintage global maps in home decor.
Tip 1
Create a statement wall
Transform a plain wall into a stunning focal point by covering it with vintage global maps.
This idea works particularly well in living rooms or home offices, where you want to make an impact.
Choose maps that are visually striking and complement the color scheme of your space.
The result will be an eye-catching display that sparks conversation and adds depth to your room's design.
Tip 2
Use maps as framed art
Framing vintage global maps as standalone art pieces is another elegant way to incorporate them into your decor.
Select smaller sections of the map or focus on specific regions that interest you.
Hang these framed pieces individually or in groups on walls for a cohesive look.
This method allows you to enjoy the intricate details of each map while maintaining a sophisticated aesthetic.
Tip 3
Incorporate maps into furniture design
For those looking for more innovative ways to use vintage maps, consider incorporating them into furniture design.
Apply map prints onto tabletops, cabinet doors, or drawer fronts for a unique touch that blends functionality with artistry.
This approach adds an unexpected element to your furniture pieces while showcasing beautiful cartographic illustrations.
Tip 4
Use maps in DIY projects
Vintage global maps can also be used in various DIY projects, giving you a chance to customize your home decor.
Use map sections as wrapping paper for gifts, or decoupage them onto planters for an earthy touch.
The possibilities are endless when it comes to creative applications of these historical documents, letting you personalize your space without spending much.
Tip 5
Add maps as wallpaper accents
For those who want a subtle yet effective way to use vintage global maps, wallpaper accents are the way to go.
Use map wallpaper on accent walls or behind bookshelves for a hint of history in your decor scheme.
This way, you can have the charm and detail of vintage maps without overwhelming the space with too much visual information.