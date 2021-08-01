Home / News / Lifestyle News / Top reasons why you should add watermelon to skincare routine
Lifestyle

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Aug 01, 2021, 10:41 am
Why you should add watermelon to your skincare regime

There are very few foods that can be as refreshing as juicy watermelons. These are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants and keep away various infections and diseases. However, did you know that not just from the inside, watermelons can work wonders outside on our skin as well? Here's a list of benefits and reasons why you should make use of it in skincare.

In this article
Exfoliator

Is the perfect exfoliator during harsh summers

The summer heat and sweat, when mixed with pollutants and grime in the air, can leave our skin looking dull, dry, and dirty! Watermelon is rich in malic acid that unclogs the pores and is effective in removing dead skin cells. However, the moisturizing properties of malic acid make sure that the skin does not dry out and leaves it soft and luminous.

Anti-aging

Contains lycopene that has anti-aging properties

Watermelon is a rich source of vitamins and antioxidants that can give us a youthful glow from the inside. However, it also contains anti-aging agents such as lycopene that keep premature aging at bay. Lycopene plays a crucial role in repairing damaged skin cells and boosts the production of collagen, which is responsible for keeping the skin soft and elastic.

Rashes

Can soothe rashes and minor sunburns

In spite of taking good care of the skin, it is almost necessary to avoid skin rashes, especially in summers. The rich antioxidant and mineral content of watermelons makes them a perfect solution to reduce inflammation and itching. What's more, it also helps curb minor sunburns. Massage a slice of cold watermelon on the affected area. Do this twice a day for maximum relief.

Face mask

Watermelon and yogurt face mask helps in removing tan

There are many DIY face masks that you can make using watermelon as the key ingredient. However, the following recipe is ideal to get rid of tan and spots on the face. Mix about three tablespoons of watermelon juice with one tablespoon of yogurt. Apply the face mask to your face and neck and rinse when dry. Use this regularly for tan-free skin.

