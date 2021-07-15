Home / News / Lifestyle News / Is giloy harmful for the liver? An expert weighs in
Lifestyle

Is giloy harmful for the liver? An expert weighs in

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 04:46 pm
Is giloy harmful for the liver? An expert weighs in
A recent study has said that giloy has damaging effects on liver

The Ministry of AYUSH has refuted a study that has linked the Ayurvedic herb giloy to liver damage. The study, published in the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Hepatology, states that giloy or guduchi has caused liver failure in six patients in Mumbai. While the debate surrounding this topic is catching steam, Dr. Smita Naram, Co-Founder of Ayushakti, shares her views on the same.

In this article
Ministry of Ayush

Here's what the Ministry of AYUSH had to say

The Ministry of Ayush has completed refuted the claims by the study

Elaborating on their statement, the Ministry has said that not identifying the herb correctly can lead to wrong results and that a similar-looking herb TinosporoCrispa might have a negative effect on the liver. The statement further read that the study was concluded by not taking into account the medical records of the patients and the dose consumed by the patients is unclear.

Benefits

Giloy is an immunomodulator that is used in Ayurveda products

Giloy is an effective immunomodulator

Giloy, meanwhile, is a rather common herb used in regular Ayurveda products and has multiple benefits. The herb helps in boosting immunity and is proved to be an immunomodulator - which implies it balances the immune system naturally. This means that giloy helps enhance immunity for those on the lower immunity side, but also calms it down if you have hyper immunity.

Studies

Studies suggest that Guduchi helps protect the liver

As per the 3000+ years old research, published by the scientific community worldwide, including trials on humans, in vivo (on mice) and scholarly articles - it is proven that Guduchi protects the liver and also reverses liver damage. Further, Dr. Naram says that she has observed patients who were suffering from auto-immune diseases and those who consumed herbal formulations containing Guduchi have recovered.

Expert

The herb must be consumed only after consulting an expert

Dr. Naram further states that Guduchi must be consumed only under expert supervision and the herb should not be handpicked by the patient themselves. This is because the Giloy herbs are of various types and each one is consumed in a different manner. The formulations many contain alkaloids, active compounds and hence, it is important to consume the medicines in the right quantities.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Home Composting 101: Step-by-step guide to begin composting at home

Latest News

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin secures FAA license for manned missions

Technology

Sensex jumps 255 points to end at a fresh record

Business

Maruti Suzuki to invest Rs. 18,000 crore for new factory

Auto

Olympics: Decoding the records which might never get broken

Sports

Playing Sita in 'Adipurush' comes with lot of responsibility: Kriti

Entertainment

Latest Lifestyle News

Hate squats? Try these lower body exercises instead

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Here's why drinking coconut water is good for you

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Yoga poses to help relax your stressful mind

Lifestyle

Matters of tongue: TN youth might have world's longest tongue

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Incredible benefits of aloe vera gel on the skin

Lifestyle

Features

#HealthBytes: Exercises to get rid of arm fat at home

Lifestyle

Working From Home: Tips to maintain health and wellness

Lifestyle

Want to become a morning person? Follow these simple tips

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Received your first COVID-19 shot? Learn about its aftercare

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Related News

#HealthBytes: Cod liver oil is loaded with benefits. Find out

Lifestyle

Why you should choose products having chebula/haritaki as main ingredient

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Why has Giloy become so important nowadays?

Lifestyle

Health & Wellness Blog News

#HealthBytes: Know everything about that 'lump in the throat' feeling

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Most common causes of facial allergic reactions

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Know what makes COVID-19 pneumonia different and deadly

Lifestyle

Massaging these acupressure points will help relieve gas and bloating

Lifestyle

COVID-19 and monsoon infections: Preventive measures for kids and adults

Lifestyle