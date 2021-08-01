Skin fasting: Does it really help clear your skin?

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 01, 2021, 11:11 pm

Skin fasting is the method of fasting your skin by not using skincare products

Trust the beauty industry to come up with interesting trends every now and then. One such concept that's making a buzz right now is "skin fasting." This is nothing but resetting your skin by giving it a break from your skincare regime and beauty products. Read on to know how it helps, how to follow skin fasting, its benefits, and many other things.

Steps involved

Abstain from skincare products to fast your skin

During skin fasting, you may choose to not skip basic skincare products like cleansers and sunscreen. This is because sun damage is real and sunscreen reduces that. However, abstain from products like serums, moisturizers, and other creams that are part of your routine. Wash your face at night, tap it dry, and repeat the same routine daily for a few days to see results.

Benefits

What are the benefits of this new trend?

When you stop using skincare products, your skin produces natural oils to keep it soft and supple. Skin fasting also lets the skin heal if it has a negative reaction to any product. This means, if you notice acne breakouts or excessive drying after using certain products, it is best to abstain from skincare products for a few days to reset the skin.

Tips

Few tips to ensure that you benefit from skin fasting

Drink enough water to help your skin rejuvenate. At night, regulate the room temperature and humidity levels especially if you're living in a dry region. Don't make your skin fast if you have undergone skin peeling. If you use many products as part of your routine, detox once a month or if you're on the minimal end, consider skin fasting once in two months.

Note

Skin fasting isn't for all; know who should avoid this

If your skin has begun to show signs of aging, you should avoid fasting your skin. This is because, when your skin ages, it is due to reduced collagen production and elasticity. Depriving your skin of essential skincare products will further accelerate the aging process and do more harm than good. So are you hopping on this trend? Let us know!