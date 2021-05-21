Home / News / Lifestyle News / Trouble getting vaccine slot? Take a 'vaccine vacation' to Russia!
Written by
Priyanka Bansal
Last updated on May 21, 2021, 08:09 pm
Dubai travel agency offers COVID-19 vaccine as part of Russia travel package

The unprecedented second wave of COVID-19 has brought India's health infrastructure to its knees. In the midst of all that, vaccine stocks have run out in most states with others facing severe shortage. Devising a unique solution, a travel agency in Dubai is providing a 23-day-long travel package from Delhi to Moscow, which includes both the shots of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine!

Details

Catering to the uber rich, package costs Rs. 1.3L

Offered by Arabian Nights Tours, the complete tour includes a 20-day-long stay in Moscow, coupled with a four-day-long excursion to St. Petersburg. Including both the jabs, the itinerary will cost close to Rs. 1.3L. The vaccination will come with a certificate too. According to the company's India-based Director of Sales, Sujeet Singh, all seats have gone to interested people from Dubai.

Quote

Logistics to include Indian vaccine seekers being worked out

Informing further, Singh said that while all the slots have been booked, logistics to include Indian vaccine seekers were being worked out. He said, "All flights of Aeroflot, which is a Russian carrier flying out of Delhi twice a week, are already booked, and due to a high demand from other parts of India, the travel company may consider charter flights from specific cities."

Information

'First jab soon after landing; second day before take off'

General Director of Travel Buddy, Kristina Avetisyan shared more about the schedule of the vaccination within the vacation. She said, "You get yourself registered the day you land, and the next day itself you get the first vaccine shot. Then you can take it slow for some time...On the 21st day, you get the second shot and on the 23rd night you fly out."

Limitation

Countries blocking Indian arrivals cause of concern

Avetisyan further informed that the process of getting vaccinated is pretty easy in Russia as one just needs to walk in with their passport and registration slip. The major cause of concern though is many countries blocking arrivals from India because of the B.1.617 variant. Meanwhile, vaccination process in India is becoming tedious by the day, with dwindling stocks, leading to panic and anger.

International Tea Day: Most expensive teas in the world

