Home / News / Lifestyle News / Four easy-to-bake eggless cake recipes to try at home
Lifestyle

Four easy-to-bake eggless cake recipes to try at home

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Jul 25, 2021, 01:24 pm
Four easy-to-bake eggless cake recipes to try at home

"I've tried every cake in the world," said no one ever! With their umpteen flavors and variations, cakes are probably one of the most universally loved delights among all age groups. While it is tricky to get the texture and sweetness right, following the recipes using correct measurements at the right temperature is key. Here are some easy eggless recipes to get you started.

In this article
Sponge cake

Fluffy vanilla sponge cake: You will need just seven ingredients

Using a hand blender, whisk together 125gms unsalted butter and one cup condensed milk. To it, add 1¾ cup maida, 1 tsp baking powder, ¾ tsp baking soda, and 1 tsp vanilla extract. Mix using the cut-and-fold method. Add 1½ cup warm milk. Mix well. Preheat the oven. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes. Cool the cake completely and enjoy the fluffy goodness.

Atta cake

Healthy gluten-free, sugarless atta cake using jaggery, curd

Whisk together 1 cup jaggery, ¾ cup olive oil, and ½ cup curd. Dissolve the jaggery. Sieve 2 cup atta, ¼ tsp baking soda, 1 tsp baking powder, and ¼ tsp cinnamon powder. Mix wet and dry ingredients by the cut-and-fold method. Add ½ cup water and make a thick batter. Bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 40 minutes.

Chocolate cake

An easy recipe for eggless chocolate cake

Beat together 1 cup condensed milk and ¾ cup unsalted butter. Sieve 1½ cup maida, 3 tbsp cocoa powder, ¾ tsp baking soda, 1 tsp baking powder. Add 1 tsp vinegar, ¾ tsp vanilla extract, and ¾ cup warm milk. Mix the wet and dry ingredients using the cut-and-fold method. Preheat the oven and bake the cake at 180 degrees Celsius for 25-30 minutes.

Date cake

Gluten-free date and walnut cake using olive oil

Soak 300gm of dates in 1 cup of hot milk for 30 minutes. Blend in a mixer. Add ¾ cup olive oil and ¼ cup curd. Sieve 2 cups wheat flour, 1 tsp baking powder, and ½ tsp baking soda. Mix using the cut-and-fold method. Add ½ cup walnuts and mix. Bake the cake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 45 minutes.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Buying a health insurance? Here is everything you should know

Latest News

Coronavirus: 46% of all new cases concentrated in Kerala

India

NASA awards SpaceX launch services contract for Europa Clipper mission

Technology

Tata Hornbill might be launched in India on August 4

Auto

Cameron Norrie wins his first ATP title in Los Cabos

Sports

Can AI safely recreate interactions with your deceased loved ones?

Technology

Latest Lifestyle News

Is giloy harmful for the liver? An expert weighs in

Lifestyle

Hate squats? Try these lower body exercises instead

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Here's why drinking coconut water is good for you

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Yoga poses to help relax your stressful mind

Lifestyle

Matters of tongue: TN youth might have world's longest tongue

Lifestyle

Features

#HealthBytes: Exercises to get rid of arm fat at home

Lifestyle

Working From Home: Tips to maintain health and wellness

Lifestyle

Want to become a morning person? Follow these simple tips

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Received your first COVID-19 shot? Learn about its aftercare

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Related News

These rejuvenating mocktails can be made in a jiffy

Lifestyle

Here's how you can make lip-smacking hummus at home

Lifestyle

Recipe fest: How to make eggless coconut cake at home

Lifestyle

Health & Wellness News

Buying a health insurance? Here is everything you should know

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Improve your gut health in these 5 ways

Lifestyle

Do you feel under-confident? Follow these steps for increasing self-esteem

Lifestyle

Tired eyes? Here's how you get youthful looking bright eyes

Lifestyle

Easy tips that will help you stay awake while studying

Lifestyle