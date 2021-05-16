Home / News / Lifestyle News / Don't slouch! Easy tips to take control of your posture
Lifestyle

Don't slouch! Easy tips to take control of your posture

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on May 16, 2021, 03:45 pm
Don't slouch! Easy tips to take control of your posture

A good posture is not just about how you carry yourself but is also the right way to make sure that the muscles and joints have lesser strain. Slouching while working on your laptop or while standing can take a toll on your health causing back pain, joint pains, and reduced circulation of blood. Here are easy tips to take control of your posture.

In this article
Posture

Stand and sit with shoulders relaxed and pulled back

To maintain a good posture, always keep your shoulders relaxed and pulled back. The position of the head is of utmost importance and do not let it stretch forward of your shoulders. While sitting, place your laptop at eye level to prevent your body from bending or slouching towards the screen. You should also make sure to not hunch your shoulders.

Take a break

Move around to prevent muscle discomfort and fatigue

Sitting or standing for long hours can cause muscle discomfort and fatigue. And, the effects can be severe if you are in a slouched position. To avoid this, make it a point to get up and move around often. Do simple stretches to relieve the stiffness of neck and shoulder muscles during these breaks. If you're forgetful, keep an alarm for your stretch breaks.

Wall slide

Reset your body by doing a wall slide

A wall slide helps relieve discomfort in the neck and resets the body. Stand with your back and body pressed against a wall. Extend your arms above the head. Squeeze the muscles of your mid-back as you slide your arms below the shoulder height. Hold this position for a moment. Go back to starting position without moving from the wall. Repeat this 10-12 times.

Core strength

Core strength is key to a good posture

A strong core is vital to a good posture. The plank is one of the best exercises when it comes to building core strength. Begin in a tabletop position with hands below the shoulders and knees below hips. Lower onto your elbows. Now, stretch your legs behind you and keep the back straight. Tighten your abdominal muscles. Hold the pose for 30 seconds.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Five superfoods that you should include in your daily diet

Latest News

LEGO unveils The 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Apartments set loaded with insider references

Science

Cyclone Tauktae hits Goa's coastal areas; 4 dead in Karnataka

India

Zidane to leave Real Madrid: Here are his likely replacements

Sports

Here's how and why to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Science

Happy Birthday, Megan Fox! Interesting facts about the Hollywood beauty

Entertainment

Latest Lifestyle News

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Halo, watermelon smile dog from 'Thoughts of Dog,' passes away

Lifestyle

International Nurses Day: Exploring the lesser-known forensic nursing

Lifestyle

Elon Musk has Asperger's Syndrome. Know all about it

Lifestyle

Know about flower therapy, a completely natural form of healing

Lifestyle

Features

#HealthBytes: Exercises to get rid of arm fat at home

Lifestyle

Working From Home: Tips to maintain health and wellness

Lifestyle

Want to become a morning person? Follow these simple tips

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Received your first COVID-19 shot? Learn about its aftercare

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Related News

Some tips to alleviate back pain while working from home

Lifestyle

Top tips for preventing lower back pain

Lifestyle