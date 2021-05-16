Don't slouch! Easy tips to take control of your posture

A good posture is not just about how you carry yourself but is also the right way to make sure that the muscles and joints have lesser strain. Slouching while working on your laptop or while standing can take a toll on your health causing back pain, joint pains, and reduced circulation of blood. Here are easy tips to take control of your posture.

Posture

Stand and sit with shoulders relaxed and pulled back

To maintain a good posture, always keep your shoulders relaxed and pulled back. The position of the head is of utmost importance and do not let it stretch forward of your shoulders. While sitting, place your laptop at eye level to prevent your body from bending or slouching towards the screen. You should also make sure to not hunch your shoulders.

Take a break

Move around to prevent muscle discomfort and fatigue

Sitting or standing for long hours can cause muscle discomfort and fatigue. And, the effects can be severe if you are in a slouched position. To avoid this, make it a point to get up and move around often. Do simple stretches to relieve the stiffness of neck and shoulder muscles during these breaks. If you're forgetful, keep an alarm for your stretch breaks.

Wall slide

Reset your body by doing a wall slide

A wall slide helps relieve discomfort in the neck and resets the body. Stand with your back and body pressed against a wall. Extend your arms above the head. Squeeze the muscles of your mid-back as you slide your arms below the shoulder height. Hold this position for a moment. Go back to starting position without moving from the wall. Repeat this 10-12 times.

Core strength

Core strength is key to a good posture

A strong core is vital to a good posture. The plank is one of the best exercises when it comes to building core strength. Begin in a tabletop position with hands below the shoulders and knees below hips. Lower onto your elbows. Now, stretch your legs behind you and keep the back straight. Tighten your abdominal muscles. Hold the pose for 30 seconds.