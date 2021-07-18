Home / News / Lifestyle News / This is how your sleeping position is damaging your skin
Lifestyle

This is how your sleeping position is damaging your skin

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 01:17 pm
This is how your sleeping position is damaging your skin
Along with quality sleep, the way we sleep also has a significant impact on skin health

While we know that good quality sleep affects our overall health, it is also important to understand that our sleeping position has a profound impact on our skin health. Sleeping helps our skin rejuvenate after a long day and knowing the ideal position to lay down is important to aid in its recovery and to avoid fine lines, crow's feet, etc. Here's more.

In this article
#1

Nothing is better than sleeping on your back

Studies suggest that sleeping on your back is the best way to sleep. This is because when you sleep straight with a pillow under your head, it encourages better fluid drainage in the body and this prevents puffiness of the face. In addition to having #iwokeuplikethis skin, sleeping on the back also reduces tension headaches, relieves sinus buildup, and keeps your spine aligned too.

#2

Love sleeping on your tummy? It is detrimental for you

Sleeping on the tummy is a universal favorite position to sleep. However, it suffocates the skin by not allowing the pores to breathe and this leads to clogged pores and acne. Furthermore, the pressure that the face experiences against the pillow cause puffy eyes and under-eye bags. Sleeping on the face also makes it flatter and leads to premature aging of the skin.

#3

Sleeping on the side can flatten the cheekbone

Sleeping on one side is not as damaging as lying on your tummy. However, continuously sleeping on one side has several effects. Sleeping on your side tends to flatten the cheekbone and gives way to wrinkles on that side due to friction and pressure. In addition to this, your night-time skincare products might spread on the pillow and not get absorbed by the skin.

#4

Use satin or silk pillowcase to reduce irritation on skin

Now that you're aware of the best sleeping position for your skin, it is time to train your body to do it. However, this might take consistent effort and practice, and while at it, we recommend you use a satin or silk pillowcase that will minimize the irritation caused to the skin. Copper-oxide pillowcases are also ideal to reduce crow's feet and fine lines.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
No-Sugar Diet: How to get started and stick to it

Latest News

SL vs India, 1st ODI: Dasun Shanaka elects to bat

Sports

How Amazon processed data for the new F1 car design

Technology

Here's how to register for Ranveer Singh's 'The Big Picture'

Entertainment

UP cancels Kanwar Yatra amid fears of COVID-19 third wave

India

Ireland's Simi Singh scripts history: A look at his journey

Sports

Latest Lifestyle News

Is giloy harmful for the liver? An expert weighs in

Lifestyle

Hate squats? Try these lower body exercises instead

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Here's why drinking coconut water is good for you

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Yoga poses to help relax your stressful mind

Lifestyle

Matters of tongue: TN youth might have world's longest tongue

Lifestyle

Features

#HealthBytes: Exercises to get rid of arm fat at home

Lifestyle

Working From Home: Tips to maintain health and wellness

Lifestyle

Want to become a morning person? Follow these simple tips

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Received your first COVID-19 shot? Learn about its aftercare

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Related News

Combination skin: Common challenges and ways to deal with it

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Everything you need to know about Mask-Associated Dry Eyes

Lifestyle

What causes sleep apnea? Its symptoms and long term effects

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Does music therapy have any benefits at all?

Lifestyle

Health & Wellness Blog News

No-Sugar Diet: How to get started and stick to it

Lifestyle

Four home remedies to remove accumulated tartar from teeth

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Best home remedies to naturally treat constipation

Lifestyle

Effective tips to help your baby sleep through the night

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Know everything about that 'lump in the throat' feeling

Lifestyle