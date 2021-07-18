This is how your sleeping position is damaging your skin

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 01:17 pm

Along with quality sleep, the way we sleep also has a significant impact on skin health

While we know that good quality sleep affects our overall health, it is also important to understand that our sleeping position has a profound impact on our skin health. Sleeping helps our skin rejuvenate after a long day and knowing the ideal position to lay down is important to aid in its recovery and to avoid fine lines, crow's feet, etc. Here's more.

#1

Nothing is better than sleeping on your back

Studies suggest that sleeping on your back is the best way to sleep. This is because when you sleep straight with a pillow under your head, it encourages better fluid drainage in the body and this prevents puffiness of the face. In addition to having #iwokeuplikethis skin, sleeping on the back also reduces tension headaches, relieves sinus buildup, and keeps your spine aligned too.

#2

Love sleeping on your tummy? It is detrimental for you

Sleeping on the tummy is a universal favorite position to sleep. However, it suffocates the skin by not allowing the pores to breathe and this leads to clogged pores and acne. Furthermore, the pressure that the face experiences against the pillow cause puffy eyes and under-eye bags. Sleeping on the face also makes it flatter and leads to premature aging of the skin.

#3

Sleeping on the side can flatten the cheekbone

Sleeping on one side is not as damaging as lying on your tummy. However, continuously sleeping on one side has several effects. Sleeping on your side tends to flatten the cheekbone and gives way to wrinkles on that side due to friction and pressure. In addition to this, your night-time skincare products might spread on the pillow and not get absorbed by the skin.

#4

Use satin or silk pillowcase to reduce irritation on skin

Now that you're aware of the best sleeping position for your skin, it is time to train your body to do it. However, this might take consistent effort and practice, and while at it, we recommend you use a satin or silk pillowcase that will minimize the irritation caused to the skin. Copper-oxide pillowcases are also ideal to reduce crow's feet and fine lines.