Some tips to help you stay sane during trying times

A year-and-a-half into the pandemic and the gravity of all that's going on has become even graver. With many of us going through insufferable losses, it goes without saying that our mental health has gone for a toss as well. While we hope and pray that the situation eases out soon, here are a few tips to help you stay calm during trying times.

Mindfulness

Mindfulness is the need of the hour. It focuses on being present in the now, rather than giving our attention to matters of the past or the future. In order to practice the same, you can begin by doing breathing exercises and yoga asanas for a few minutes every day. Exercising every day is another way to release your happy hormones.

Music

Music has the power to heal and to shift moods in any person. If you're feeling low, music is the free cuddle that can quickly make an impact. Depending on the kind of mood that you're in, make a playlist with your favorite mood lifters and indulge in some music therapy. You will be surprised to notice positive changes in the way you feel.

Journal

Journaling our thoughts is a rather understated habit that we should invest in. On your low days, try writing down how you feel and the reasons for the way you feel. This can help you de-clutter your thoughts and bring clarity to your thinking. Noting down your happy thoughts is another way to look back and feel gratitude on your low days.

Talk

As adults, we are tuned into thinking that asking for help is a shame and every situation should be managed by us on our own. This is far from true. We all need our close-knit support system to fall back on our hard days. And who knows, five minutes of spending time with them could be all the therapy you need!