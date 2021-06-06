Home / News / Lifestyle News / #HealthBytes: Simple and effective home remedies to treat a fever
Written by Meera Venugopal

Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Jun 06, 2021, 11:22 pm
#HealthBytes: Simple and effective home remedies to treat a fever
These home remedies will help you bring down your body temperature

When a person's body temperature rises above 98.6°F (37°C), it is considered a fever. Fever by itself is not a disease but is an indication that your immune system is fighting an infection. But if your body temperature suddenly shoots up, you need to consult a doctor. However, if there is only a slight increase in temperature, certain remedies will gently soothe your fever.

Hydration

Drinking lots of water and juices will cool the body

Drinking lots of water is the first step to cooling down your body's heat. In addition, drinking watered-down juice will also help in reducing your temperature. Watering down the juice is especially important as heavily concentrated juice can cause diarrhea. Another way to up your fluid intake is to drink tea. Green tea and ginger tea are especially beneficial when you have a fever.

Wet compress

Use a wet compress to bring down the temperature

Wet compresses are an effective way to bring down the body's temperature quickly. If you start to feel extremely hot, apply a cool compress to the forehead, wrists, and calves while keeping the rest of the body covered. This will prevent your body's temperature from rising any higher. Replace these compresses with new ones and continue using them until the fever drops.

Foods

Eat healthy foods that can be easily digested

It is a given that your appetite may go for a toss when you are running a fever. However, eating healthy and easily digestible foods is essential to supply your body with the energy and nutrients to fight infection. A bowl of chicken soup, cooked veggie stew, and scrambled eggs are a few of the many delicious options to help you recuperate.

Spices

Certain pantry staples are also effective

Certain spices are great when it comes to fighting a fever. Sipping a concoction of coriander seeds and water will instantly boost the immune system due to the antibiotic nature of coriander seeds. Having a cup of water with two-three crushed pods of garlic also helps due to the anti-bacterial properties of garlic. Rice water is another great home remedy for treating viral infections.

