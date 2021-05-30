Why you should choose products having chebula/haritaki as main ingredient

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on May 30, 2021, 08:34 pm

Chebula, best known as haritaki, is one of the main ingredients used in various Ayurvedic medicines. In recent years, this wonder herb has found its way into the beauty and skincare industries owing to its anti-aging and skincare benefits. Read on to know the various effects of chebula on the skin and why you should choose products that use it as a main ingredient.

Anti-oxidants

Contains powerful anti-oxidants that work even better than vitamin C

Chebula exhibits powerful antioxidant activity and showed better results when compared to other known antioxidants such as vitamin C, vitamin E, and BHT (butylated hydroxytoluene). This is because chebula is able to reduce more free radicals for a longer duration of time than its other counterparts. Regular application of its extract is known to reduce wrinkles, fine lines, and other visible signs of aging.

Moisturizer

Is an excellent moisturizer and leaves the skin well hydrated

Well-hydrated skin appears healthy and leaves you with a natural glow. Studies prove that topical application of chebula increases the moisture content of the skin and leaves the skin rejuvenated. It is also concluded that, unlike other hydrating ingredients that work on the dermis, chebula is deeply absorbed into the epidermal layer of the skin and its effects last for a longer time.

Skin damage

Corrects the damage caused by UVA and UVB rays

The UVA and UVB rays of the sun have a harmful effect on the skin and can lead to several skin diseases including skin cancer. However, in vitro studies with chebula extract showed that it reverses the loss of collagen, by increasing its production. This means, chebula not only stops the skin damage but also forms an effective barrier against sun rays.

Inflammation

Reduces common symptoms of psoriasis and improves skin texture

A study conducted using chebula extracts in relation to psoriasis showed that the common symptoms of psoriasis—inflammation, itchiness, and redness—got reduced. Also, the texture of the skin improved. Chebula was also found to have healing effects on wounds. By increasing cell proliferation and reducing the activity caused by free radicals, chebula extracts accelerated wound healing without changing the normal cellular matrix.