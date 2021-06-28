Dry shampoo: The secret to odor-free, fresh hair between washes

Dry shampoos work to reduce oil, dirt and keep your hair fresh

Dry shampoo is a hair product that works to reduce oil, grease, and dirt in your hair. The product has become extremely popular in recent years and is a quick fix to touch up sweaty hair, eliminate hair odor, add texture, bounce and to soothe an irritated scalp. Read on to know how it works, its benefits and the right way to use it.

Dry shampoos keep your hair clean between washes

Washing and drying your hair on a daily basis can be time-consuming and practically impossible, and this is where dry shampoos figure in. The ingredients in dry shampoo soak up the sebum and sweat, and help in making the hair cleaner and bouncier, thus improving their overall appearance. Most dry shampoos also contain fragrances to make the hair smell good.

The steps to correctly apply dry shampoo

Comb your hair thoroughly and remove hair knots if any. Spray a small amount of dry shampoo directly into your roots by holding the shampoo bottle about six inches away from the crown. Wait for a few minutes for the product to settle. Now, using your fingertips, massage the dry shampoo into your hair. Let the shampoo dry on your scalp.

Follow these tips to make the most of dry shampoo

Too much dry shampoo can weigh down your hair and hence apply only a small quantity. Do not apply the product to wet hair. Spray the shampoo from afar to evenly distribute the product on the hair. Do not rub in the shampoo immediately. Let it sit for few minutes to properly absorb the oil and grime in the hair.

Few drawbacks that you must be aware of

Dry shampoos are a blessing when we lack the time for an elaborate hair wash. However, overusing the shampoo can make your scalp irritated. The shampoo can also cause painful pimples on the scalp if used continuously for more than two days. Hence, it is important to not over depend on dry shampoos as they are not a substitute for normal hair wash routines.